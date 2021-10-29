When Norwich v Leeds became a battle for promotion

Published: 6:00 AM October 29, 2021

Chris Martin celebrates his late winner against Leeds in 2010 - along with Anthony McNamee, left, and Simon Lappin - Credit: Archant

Ahead of the Carrow Road clash between Norwich City and Leeds on Sunday, CHRIS LAKEY takes a look at a season when both teams were on the up





It might be an idea in these difficult times to raise spirits – and turn the clock back a decade or so when confrontations with Leeds United were absolute belters.

In 2009-10, both teams were languishing in League One - a far different world from the Premier League.

Man of the match Gary Doherty wins a header - Credit: Archant

Leeds had won the first meeting of the teams that season 2-1, at Elland Road, in the October, Jermaine Beckford gifted the winner after keeper Fraser Forster’s scuffed clearance.

Leeds were then top of the table, City sixth.

Delight for City fans after Chris Martin's late winner - Credit: Archant

But revenge was sweet – Chris Martin, dropped after 27 consecutive league starts, struck a minute from time, heading home a pinpoint cross by Stephen Hughes to extend City’s lead to 11 points. Both players had come off the bench. Leeds brought Tresor Kandol on in time added on, but he was gone in 60 seconds, red-carded for violent conduct.

The turnaround from the first meeting had been immense: City went from trailing Leeds by 11 points to leading by the same amount. Bookies slashed City’s promotion odds to 500-1 ON with eight games remaining.

Norwich City on the attack - Credit: Archant

Then boss Paul Lambert was never one for counting his chickens so wasn't about to appease the headline writers after the game.

“We’ve had that for weeks on end, people saying we were going to do it,” he said. “I try and not listen to everything that goes on, I try to keep myself focused on it. It was probably from the outside people were saying the significance of the game. I knew in my own mind it was another game we had to try and win because there are still eight games to go, but it puts the pressure on teams below us. We have given ourselves a bit of daylight, we have got four home games to go, and we have given ourselves a little bit of a chance.”

Korey Smith under pressure - Credit: Archant

So who had the final say? City finished top and went up. Leeds just about kept their nerve to finish second, nine points behind City and one above Millwall.

City: Forster, Nelson, R Martin, Drury, Doherty, Russell, Hoolahan (McNamee 72), Lappin, Smith (Hughes 85), Elliott (C Martin 62), Holt. Subs not used: Whitbread, Rose, Johnson, Rudd.

Leeds: Higgs, Naylor, Collins, Lowry, Doyle, Kilkenny (Johnson 86), Hughes (Kandol 89), Howson, Snodgrass, Becchio (Grella 15), Beckford. Subs not used: Gradel, Bromby, Ankergren, Dickov.

Referee: Lee Probert

Attendance: 25,445

The scoreboard tells the story - Credit: Archant

Russell Martin, left, and Darel Russell - Credit: Archant

Flashpoint - it's Grant Holt up against two Leeds players, including the current Norwich City loans manager Andy Hughes, left - Credit: Archant

Darel Russell heads clear - Credit: Archant

Chris Martin tussles with Jonny Howson - Credit: Archant



