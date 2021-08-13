NCFC v Liverpool: Can Farke outwit Jurgen Klopp?

Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM August 13, 2021

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp and Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke see the funny side as the Liverpool Manager hits his head on the dugout as they greet each other before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/02/2020 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The fixture compiler hasn't exactly been kind to Norwich City, but it is what it is, eh? CHRIS LAKEY takes a look at the opening game... from outside the box





Sadio Mane of Liverpool scores his sides 1st goal during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/02/2020 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tim Krul

The Dutch keeper is first cab off the rank in this discussion largely because Liverpool seem to make a habit of toying with City's last line of defence. And because he is defending a decent record when it comes to facing Liverpool at Carrow Road - although, let's face it, that's not too difficult. Since the turn of the century, City have entertained the Reds six times. They have lost every game, conceding 19 goals in the process - an average of just over three a game.

Ruddy hell - John Ruddy can only watch as the Liverpool players celebrate a goal. It became something of a habit... - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Poor old John Ruddy was beaten eight times over two games, Declan Rudd five times in one game and Rob Green let in two back in 2005 (the day Ryan Jarvis scored a worldie for City). Krul has faced them once and let in one goal - a 78th-minute effort by Sadio Mane.

So, the stats are on his side, sort of - hopefully the Euro 2020 kick in the teeth, when he lost the Dutch number one slot to Maarten Stekelenburg, won't have had any lasting effects. A clean sheet would do nicely - very nicely indeed.

Adam Lallana celebrates with his team-mates - and Jurgen Klopp's glasses do a disappearing act - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Making a spectacle

Hopefully, Jurgen Klopp will have no opportunity for post-match jokes. Back in January, 2016, the goals flowed - nine of them. City scored four in a game and still lost, thanks to Adam Lallana's 90th-minute heart-breaker. Cue mad red-shirted celebrations, with Klopp on the end of a bit of a pile-on. Off went Klopp's glasses. Asked about the celebrations, he said: “I don’t know, I saw nothing. Usually I have a second pair, but I couldn’t find them. It’s really difficult looking for glasses without glasses.”

This time, it'd be really nice if Mr Klopp could be spared the celebrations, although it will be interesting to see how two notable thinkers of the game will square up to each other. When the teams met in the first game of the 2019-20 season, City lost 4-1, but put up a good show. Shame that good shows don't win points.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk - huffing a puffing during a pre-season friendly match last weekend - Credit: PA

Dutch master

Virgil's back. Or is he? Virgil van Dyk hasn't played league football since being on the end of Jordan Pickford's reckless lunge back in October last year. He played 72 minutes in a friendly last weekend. Reds fans were delighted, but is he ready to face Norwich? It probably depends on how Klopp views games at City and at home to Burnley a week later. He may decide it's not worth risking VvD. Or he may even consider them good games to get his eye back in. Assume he does play, who has Daniel Farke got to pose a threat? Teemu Pukki, Adam Idah and Jordan Hugill, maybe Josh Sargent. Why not use the more physical Idah to try and stretch Van Dijk and then let Pukki come on and do the smarter stuff? Sounds so easy this managerial stuff doesn't it?

Summer signing Billy Gilmour looks likely to start against Liverpool - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

New faces

There are six of them this summer: Billy Gilmour, Pierre Lees-Melou, Angus Gunn, Milot Rashica, Josh Sargent and, most recently, Christos Tzolis - as well as not-so-new-faces Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis, whose loans have become permanent. We can't assume all will play, although Sargent's arrival this week comes on the back of a couple of league games for Werder Bremen, so his match fitness is no obstacle. We don't really know how good some of them are on top-flight match days - but Liverpool probably don't know an awful lot either, given the limited opportunities to watch them in pre-season. Will be fascinating to see who gets to play.

Glass capacity

Half full: It's been a decent week transfer wise with Sargent and Tzolis coming in. City have spent a lot more than last time so should be better able to cope with Premier League football. Lees-Melou looks half tasty. Gilmour's a player. If Grant Hanley and Gibson don't make it, at least we have them to come.

Half empty: We're still short of a couple. Big players haven't played nearly enough minutes - Gibson and Hanley in particular. Pukki still looks like he needs a good night's sleep. Have we got enough firepower? Can Sargent and Tzolis step up to this level? Who's going to play in the centre of defence against Liverpool? It's only Man City, Leicester and Arsenal to come. Where's Emi?