Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Norwich City v Middlesbrough - all you need to know

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 6:00 AM January 30, 2021   
Norwich City look on the right track in their quest to win promotion back to the Premier League. Pic

Norwich City brought home all three points when they visit4ed the Riverside Stadium in November - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have a lunchtime appointment at home to Middlesbrough (12.30pm), with Championship points at stake. We run down all the key points you need to know.      

   
Injury update   

Todd Cantwell is available after a back injury as is striker Teemu Pukki. New signing Dimitris Giannoulis could make his debut at left-back. Adam Idah, Christoph Zimmermann and Xavi Quintilla are available. Jordan Hugill is out with a torn hamstring, Kenny McLean has tested positive for Covid-19 so is self-isolating, Marco Stiepermann has Epstein Barr virus and Sam Byram is still not back in training. 

Boro boss Neil Warnock has signed Yannick Bolasie, on loan move from Everton, and Preston defender Darnell Fisher in the last couple of days, but is weighing up whether to play them. Defender Dael Fry, who received stitches to facial cuts around his eye after a boot to the face, may return. Grant Hall and Ashley Fletcher were given run-outs in a friendly against Huddersfield on Friday lunchtime. Anfernee Dijksteel and Marcus Tavernier are both out. 

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke at the end of the FA Cup match at Oakwell, BarnsleyPicture by Paul

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke on Middlesbrough 

“It will be a tough battle. If there's one team out for a scalp at the top team in an away game, it's a Neil Warnock team. They’re seventh and they want to finish in the top six, they've signed Darnell Fisher and Yannick Bolasie. They've had some injuries in the last few games, but I think their results in the last few games have made our life less easier.” 

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock was not happy after his side's defeat to Norwich City. Picture: Paul

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Neil Warnock on Norwich    

“They’re runaway leaders, I thought we did well against them here and I hope that we can give them a real tough game. They’ll be laughing their heads off that we had to play Sunday afternoon and Wednesday night, I’m sure, when they’ve had a nice relaxing week after their game last Saturday – but it doesn’t always work like that, does it?” 

Emi Buendia and, background, Max Aarons in action for Norwich City at Middlesbrough on Saturday Pi

Emi Buendia in action during the November win at Middlesbrough - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

  1. 1 RECAP: Norwich City v Middlesbrough - Pukki back; Hugill out for a month
  2. 2 Iwan Roberts: Why the numbers didn't stand up for Lampard at Chelsea
  3. 3 City to sign former Villa keeper Nyland
  1. 4 Bad news for City's promotion rivals
  2. 5 Birmingham drop interest in Drmic after enquiry
  3. 6 Soto granted Norwich City work permit
  4. 7 Bolton 'not in a rush to sell' young talent amid Canaries interest in Riley
  5. 8 'The best is yet to come' - Howson a key player for Boro ahead of City reunion
  6. 9 City eye double swoop for teenage midfielders
  7. 10 Warnock wants reaction from Boro against City after ‘week from hell’

Last time they met      

November 21, 2020 

Middlesbrough 0 City 1 

A 72nd-minute penalty, given for a foul on Max Aarons, by substitute Teemu Pukki settled the issue. Boro had missed a chance from the spot early on the second half, when Marcus Tavernier slipped and was adjudged to have touched the ball twice, ruling his effort out. 


Match report

Despite his apology, Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke is sent to the stands for kicking the ball away

Referee Keith Stroud sends Norwich head coach Daniel Farke to the stands during the home game against Bolton in February, 2018 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Referee 

Keith Stroud 

Shown just one red card in 21 league and cup games this season. Was in charge for the 1-1 home draw with Coventry in November. Stroud and Daniel Farke have ‘crossed’ before – he sent the City boss to the stands during a game against Bolton in February 2018, for kicking the ball away. 

How can I watch?      

The match is available for season ticket holders to watch for free on iFollow. 

For non-season ticket holders, the game is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event (coverage starts at noon). 

You can follow our live coverage at pinkun.com   

Prediction      

Not usually a lot of goals when these sides meet – Boro have drawn blanks in three of their last four. Expect them to keep it tight – 1-0 to City. 



Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries make bid for Peterborough ace

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon

Boro set to sign Premier League forward ahead of Norwich trip

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon

Video

'There isn't one team that stands out' - Bees' boss on promotion fight

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon

Video

Gibson targets fitting end to special season

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus