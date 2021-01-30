Norwich City v Middlesbrough - all you need to know

Published: 6:00 AM January 30, 2021

Norwich City brought home all three points when they visit4ed the Riverside Stadium in November - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have a lunchtime appointment at home to Middlesbrough (12.30pm), with Championship points at stake. We run down all the key points you need to know.



Injury update

Todd Cantwell is available after a back injury as is striker Teemu Pukki. New signing Dimitris Giannoulis could make his debut at left-back. Adam Idah, Christoph Zimmermann and Xavi Quintilla are available. Jordan Hugill is out with a torn hamstring, Kenny McLean has tested positive for Covid-19 so is self-isolating, Marco Stiepermann has Epstein Barr virus and Sam Byram is still not back in training.

Boro boss Neil Warnock has signed Yannick Bolasie, on loan move from Everton, and Preston defender Darnell Fisher in the last couple of days, but is weighing up whether to play them. Defender Dael Fry, who received stitches to facial cuts around his eye after a boot to the face, may return. Grant Hall and Ashley Fletcher were given run-outs in a friendly against Huddersfield on Friday lunchtime. Anfernee Dijksteel and Marcus Tavernier are both out.

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke on Middlesbrough

“It will be a tough battle. If there's one team out for a scalp at the top team in an away game, it's a Neil Warnock team. They’re seventh and they want to finish in the top six, they've signed Darnell Fisher and Yannick Bolasie. They've had some injuries in the last few games, but I think their results in the last few games have made our life less easier.”

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Neil Warnock on Norwich

“They’re runaway leaders, I thought we did well against them here and I hope that we can give them a real tough game. They’ll be laughing their heads off that we had to play Sunday afternoon and Wednesday night, I’m sure, when they’ve had a nice relaxing week after their game last Saturday – but it doesn’t always work like that, does it?”

Emi Buendia in action during the November win at Middlesbrough - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Last time they met

November 21, 2020

Middlesbrough 0 City 1

A 72nd-minute penalty, given for a foul on Max Aarons, by substitute Teemu Pukki settled the issue. Boro had missed a chance from the spot early on the second half, when Marcus Tavernier slipped and was adjudged to have touched the ball twice, ruling his effort out.





Match report

Referee Keith Stroud sends Norwich head coach Daniel Farke to the stands during the home game against Bolton in February, 2018 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Referee

Keith Stroud

Shown just one red card in 21 league and cup games this season. Was in charge for the 1-1 home draw with Coventry in November. Stroud and Daniel Farke have ‘crossed’ before – he sent the City boss to the stands during a game against Bolton in February 2018, for kicking the ball away.

How can I watch?

The match is available for season ticket holders to watch for free on iFollow.

For non-season ticket holders, the game is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event (coverage starts at noon).

You can follow our live coverage at pinkun.com

Prediction

Not usually a lot of goals when these sides meet – Boro have drawn blanks in three of their last four. Expect them to keep it tight – 1-0 to City.







