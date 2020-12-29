Norwich City v QPR - all you need to know

Published: 6:00 AM December 29, 2020

Emi Buendia scored against QPR the last time the teams met - and was sent off - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City will be looking to get back to winning ways after the weekend defeat to Watford when they host struggling QPR (7.45pm). We run down all the key points you need to know ahead of the game.





Injury news

Przemyslaw Placheta - still sidelined - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

City keeper Tim Krul is still recovering from a thigh issue injury sustained in the win at Stoke in late November while Przemyslaw Placheta (hamstring) is also out. Sam Byram (hamstring), Adam Idah (knee) and Bali Mumba (knee) are not yet fit.

QPR boss Mark Warburton needs to pep up his attack so may bring in Bright Osayi-Samuel and/or Albert Adomah, but he will be without Luke Amos, Charlie Owens, Lee Wallace and Osman Kakay.

Daniel Farke on QPR

Daniel Farke enjoys his moment with the Carrow Road crowd following victory over QPR the last time the teams met - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“We have to be at our best to win games. If you are 5pc off at this level it can determine the outcome. Failing to block the cross or defend the far post for Watford’s goal was a lack of intensity. Analyse QPR’s games and you see a team who have dominated many good sides but lack some efficiency. They are a really good possession-based side. They have some quality. If they can find this efficiency then their position will improve. We have to be switched on in this league whoever is the opponent.”

Bouncing back

Mark Warburton on QPR’s struggles

QPR manager Mark Warburton - Credit: PA

“We're responsible for where we are and we're responsible for getting out of that. Plain and simple. It would be foolish to say otherwise. Possession, chances - all these stats are irrelevant. There's only one really important stat and that's goals. You can dominate long periods of play but it's irrelevant if you don't put the ball in the back of the opposing net. We create chances but chances are irrelevant if you don't convert them.”

Warburton under pressure

Last time they met

Marco Stiepermann and Teemu Pukki, celebrate - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

April 6, 2019

City 4 QPR 0

City were two up after just 12 minutes after goals by Emi Buendia and Marco Stiepermann. Teemu Pukki scored twice, his second after Buendia had been sent off for a reckless challenge on Josh Scowen.

Match report

Referee

Referee Oliver Langford - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Oliver Langford

Has officiated 14 Championship games this season, showing 65 yellow cards and three reds, including Birmingham’s Sam Clayton in the Blues 1-0 defeat at Carrow Road in October.

How can I watch?

Available for season ticket holders to watch for free on iFollow. Non-season ticket holders can watch the match on iFollow as well, with a £10 match pass.

You can follow our live coverage at pinkun.com

Prediction

QPR play a possession game but have been struggling for goals. Recent history suggests City will score a few - 2-0 will do.