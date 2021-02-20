Published: 6:00 AM February 20, 2021

Norwich City will be looking to consolidate top spot when they return to Carrow Road to face Rotherham United (3pm). We run down all the key points you need to know.

Team news

No new injury worries for Daniel Farke. Marco Stiepermann played for the Under-23s against Leeds United on Friday as he recovers from illness. Striker Jordan Hugill has trained this week after a hamstring problem and is available, but unlikely to be risked from the start. Michael McGovern and Sam Byram remain sidelined.

Rotherham boss Paul Warne has no new injury worries but after the long trip to Bournemouth in midweek, admits he may need to make changes. Freddie Ladapo could start up front with Ryan Giles in contention for left wing-back.

Form guide

Norwich (first): D-D-L-W-W

Rotherham (21st): L-W-W-L-L

Daniel Farke on Rotherham

“We are respectful. Every match is difficult, our previous game at Rotherham was very difficult. We won the game in the last second. They’ve won four out of the last eight games, they are a brave side. I love their handwriting, they always play with great fighting spirit and togetherness.”

Paul Warne on Norwich

"Norwich is a big ground when you don't get the ball, so we need to formulate a good plan. We'll look at Saturday when we have to and I know they beat Coventry in midweek, so it wasn't the worst result for us. Away at Norwich is probably the hardest place to go on the back of a really physically draining game at Bournemouth.”

Last time they met

October 17, 2020

Rotherham United 1 Norwich City 2

The hosts went ahead on three minutes through Freddy Lapado, but an own goal by Michael Ihiekwe on 68 minutes levelled matters. Three minutes later Rotherham had Angus MacDonald sent off, with Jordan Hugill sealing the win from the penalty spot in the final minute.

Referee

Tony Harrington

His third time in charge of City this season, but first at Carrow Road. Was in the middle for the 1-0 win at Middlesbrough in November and the 2-1 win at Cardiff in January when he sent off Marlon Pack. In 25 league and cup games this season he’s shown 63 yellow cards and two reds.

How can I watch?

The match is available for season ticket holders to watch for free on iFollow.

Non-season ticket holders can watch the match on iFollow as well, by purchasing a £10 match pass.

You can follow our live coverage at pinkun.com





Prediction

Got to go with the form book - 3-0 to the Canaries.







