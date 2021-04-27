Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries monitor Dutch defender

Published: 2:01 PM April 27, 2021

Norwich City are among a clutch of clubs monitoring Vitesse centre back Danilho Doekhi.

The Canaries are reportedly keep on the former Ajax Academy product but will face competitions for the 22-year-old defender from Newcastle and Rangers according to the Telegraph.

Doekhi has just one year left on his contract with the Eredevisie side and could be available at a knockdown price.

Daniel Farke’s side have been linked with several centre backs over the last week and it is understood to be an area City are determined to strengthen ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall was linked over the weekend along with Young Boys centre half Ali Camara. Metz’s Boubakar Kouyate is also reportedly on the Canaries’ radar.

Norwich have of course already committed in excess of £16m to strengthen their backline with the permanent signings of Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis.

Both players have impressed whilst on loan from Burnley and PAOK respectively and those deals will become permanent in the summer after City’s promotion was confirmed.