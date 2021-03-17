MATCHDAY LIVE: Can City extend winning run to nine matches against Hughton's Forest?

Live

Published: 5:45 PM March 17, 2021

Norwich City face former manager Chris Hughton and his Nottingham Forest side at the City Ground this evening. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City are looking to continue their push for promotion with victory over Chris Hughton's Nottingham Forest - and you can follow all the action, updates and analysis via our live matchday blog.

City watched from home as Brentford and Swansea dropped points against Derby and Bournemouth respectively last night, and can extend their lead to third place to 13 points should they overcome a defensively resilient Forest.

The only major selection decision for City's boss is whether to hand Kieran Dowell a start after an impressive cameo against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday. The former Forest loanee will be itching to prove his worth after a long injury lay-off that has thwarted his progress in Norfolk.

Lukas Rupp has suffered from a slight neck issue but is expected to be fit enough to make the matchday squad.

The Canaries could set a new club record with a win, surpassing Daniel Farke's class of two seasons ago and Paul Lambert's swashbuckling League One champions.

Standing in their way is former City boss Hughton and his much-improved Forest side.

Hughton's men have conceded fewer goals than three sides currently in the top six, but have only scored 29 times so far this season. Forest will be without influential winger Joe Lolley and defender Joe Worrall through injury.

Former City striker Lewis Grabban made his comeback from the hamstring injury in their last fixture against Reading and could start against his former club tonight.

- Follow the action with our Canaries correspondent Connor Southwell via our live matchday blog, with the team news dropping at 6pm.