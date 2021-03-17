Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Live

MATCHDAY LIVE: Can City extend winning run to nine matches against Hughton's Forest?

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 5:45 PM March 17, 2021   
Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke and Nottingham Forest Manager Chris Hughton at the end of the Sky Be

Norwich City face former manager Chris Hughton and his Nottingham Forest side at the City Ground this evening. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City are looking to continue their push for promotion with victory over Chris Hughton's Nottingham Forest - and you can follow all the action, updates and analysis via our live matchday blog. 

City watched from home as Brentford and Swansea dropped points against Derby and Bournemouth respectively last night, and can extend their lead to third place to 13 points should they overcome a defensively resilient Forest.

The only major selection decision for City's boss is whether to hand Kieran Dowell a start after an impressive cameo against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday. The former Forest loanee will be itching to prove his worth after a long injury lay-off that has thwarted his progress in Norfolk.

Lukas Rupp has suffered from a slight neck issue but is expected to be fit enough to make the matchday squad. 

The Canaries could set a new club record with a win, surpassing Daniel Farke's class of two seasons ago and Paul Lambert's swashbuckling League One champions. 

Standing in their way is former City boss Hughton and his much-improved Forest side. 

Hughton's men have conceded fewer goals than three sides currently in the top six, but have only scored 29 times so far this season. Forest will be without influential winger Joe Lolley and defender Joe Worrall through injury. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Why are City being linked with Paderborn's captain?
  2. 2 Nottingham Forest v Norwich City: everything you need to know
  3. 3 More call-ups and more problems for Norwich City
  1. 4 Ian Clarke: Kieran Dowell can complete the Norwich City jigsaw
  2. 5 'It's the biggest dream of my career' - City hotshot on Euros' bid
  3. 6 'It's been brilliant' - Skipp savouring City's promotion push
  4. 7 City could be without several key players for Preston clash
  5. 8 Canaries chief expects Hughton to lead Forest on play-off chase next season
  6. 9 MATCHDAY LIVE: Can City extend winning run to nine matches against Hughton's Forest?
  7. 10 'Definitely a good performance' - Dowell finding his form for City

Former City striker Lewis Grabban made his comeback from the hamstring injury in their last fixture against Reading and could start against his former club tonight. 

- Follow the action with our Canaries correspondent Connor Southwell via our live matchday blog, with the team news dropping at 6pm.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Todd Cantwell of Norwich scores his sides 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsbor

Video

England U21 boss explains Cantwell omission

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Todd Cantwell of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match

Opinion

Robbie Savage is wrong - the Premier League needs clubs like Norwich City

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Adam Idah of Norwich has a shot on goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at St Andrews, Birming

Video

PRESSER RECAP: Idah out of City's trip to Forest with surgery likely

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Todd Cantwell of Norwich scores his sides 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsbor

Canaries star taking inspiration from 'ridiculous' striker Pukki

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus