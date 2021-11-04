International call-ups for eight City players so far

The call-ups are rolling in for Norwich City players ahead of the international break, with Przemyslaw Placheta retaining his place in the Poland squad.

Placheta made his first appearance of the season for City on Sunday as a late substitute during a 2-1 home defeat to Leeds in the Premier League, having struggled to recover after contracting Covid-19 during pre-season.

The speedy 23-year-old won his sixth international cap last month when he played all of a 5-0 thrashing of minnows San Marino, setting up the opening goal.

Victory in Andorra would seal at least second place, with England three points clear of the Poles at the top of Group I, with a home game against Hungary to follow.

Two important games await Teemu Pukki and Finland, with the striker set to become just the fifth player to make 100 appearances for the Nordic nation if he plays in both matches.

Winning in Bosnia & Herzegovina would move the Finns up to second and above Ukraine in a tight group but the final game of qualification is at home to world champions France – with Pukki having become his country’s record goal-scorer last month when he scored his 33rd international goal.

All three of City players have retained their places in the Scotland squad, with Grant Hanley, Kenny McLean and Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour selected.

Victory in Moldova would make sure ahead of second spot and a play-off place, ahead of a home game against Denmark, who have already qualified as group winners.

Christos Tzolis and Dimitris Giannoulis are both in the Greece squad for a must-win home game against Spain, to keep alive slim hopes of second place in Group B.

Another game in Athens follows against Milot Rashica and Kosovo, the final game for the Canaries forward’s national side, with qualification hopes already finished. Their squad is yet to be announced.

City number one Tim Krul has been named in the initial Netherlands squad ahead of games in Montenegro and at home to Norway. The Dutch lead Group G, two points clear of the Norwegians, with the final squad to be confirmed on Friday.

Norwich midfielder Mathias Normann returns to the Norway squad after missing last month’s games with a minor injury. A home game against lowly Latvia would at least maintain a two-point lead over third-placed Turkey ahead of their game against the Dutch.

The Turks are yet to name their squad, for a home game against Gibraltar and a trip to Montenegro, with City defender Ozan Kabak in the last squad but not adding to his 13 caps.

The Republic of Ireland are yet to name their squad ahead of a home game against Portugal and a trip to Luxembourg, with qualification hopes already finished. Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah have both been regulars for Stephen Kenny in recent months.

The England Under-21 squad is expected to be announced on Friday, with Max Aarons a regular for the Young Lions. A European qualifier against the Czech Republic at Burnley’s Turf Moor stadium awaits, as well as a friendly in Georgia.

