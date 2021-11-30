Newcastle United v Norwich City: everything you need to know

There’s no getting away from it – Norwich City’s trip to Newcastle United this evening is huge in terms of the Canaries’ survival mission (7.30pm kick-off).

The Magpies currently sit bottom, three points adrift of Dean Smith’s side, and desperately in need of victory.

Meanwhile, Norwich will be looking to build on the momentum brought about by Smith’s appointment and their impressive displays since the former Aston Villa man’s arrival.

It’s set up for a cracker...

Team news

Norwich will be without defensive midfielder Mathias Normann, who was forced off against Wolves on Saturday with a pelvis problem and is set to see a specialist over the long-standing issue.

Lukas Rupp came on to replace Normann, so could start, while Frenchman Pierre Lees-Melou is also pressing for a recall.

Turkish defender Ozan Kabak has been in full first-team training again following illness, while Christoph Zimmermann (ankle) continues his recovery.

Newcastle will be without suspended duo Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie. Skipper Lascelles and wing-back Ritchie both picked up fifth yellow cards of the season in Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Arsenal and must sit out as a result.

Striker Dwight Gayle, who missed the trip to the Emirates Stadium with a hamstring problem, could return, leaving only defender Paul Dummett (calf) on the sidelines.

Dean Smith on Newcastle...

“We’re going to a team who have got a new manager in Eddie, who I’ve got so much respect for, and it’s going to be a tough place to go because they’ve got a real partisan crowd there and we have to quieten them down.

“Sticking to our principles is the main thing, to keep playing the way we have done with really good performance levels. Our physical stats have been excellent since I’ve been here so we know we’re a match for anyone fitness-wise.

“It’s only as big as the last game was against Wolves. If we hadn’t got four points from the last two games, we’d be beneath Newcastle in the table, but we take each game as it comes. I know it’s an old cliche but unfortunately that’s what we’ve got to use at the moment.

“We’re looking forward to it. It’s a challenge, but it’s an opportunity.”

Eddie Howe on Canaries...

“They’ve (Norwich) had some positive results. Dean is a top manager, experienced – he did a fantastic job at Aston Villa and we know it’s going to be a really tough game.

“We’re not underestimating Norwich in any way. In any Premier League game, it’s incredibly tough to win so we know we are going to have to be at our very best.”

Eddie Howe is not playing down how big Bournemouth's trip to Norwich City is this weekend Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Last time they met in Premier League...

Saturday, February 1, 2020: Newcastle United 0 Norwich City 0

City earned a point at St James’ Park but were left to ponder what might have been after squandering several chances. Teemu Pukki blazed over when well-placed whilst Sam Byram brought the best out of Magpies’ goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from a corner.

Despite the draw, Daniel Farke’s side were left seven points adrift of safety by the end of the afternoon.

Referee

Andy Madley (West Yorkshire)

Last took charge of a Norwich game when they were hammered 7-0 at Chelsea, sending Ben Gibson off, correctly, midway through the second half.

Madley will be assisted by Scott Ledger and Mark Scholes whilst Lee Mason is on VAR duties.

How can I watch?

The match is being shown live on Amazon Prime Video with the programme starting at 7pm for a 7.30pm kick-off.

You can sign up for a free Amazon Prime Video trial here.

Prediction

Newcastle United 1 Norwich City 1

Yep – we’re sitting on the fence. City will have to quieten the Newcastle crowd in the early period but Smith has shown so far that he knows how to organise the Canaries whilst still carrying a threat. Don’t back against Teemu Pukki notching.