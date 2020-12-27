Strength in depth setting the best from the rest for Skipp

Video

Published: 7:00 AM December 27, 2020

Ollie Skipp believes strength in depth is setting the best from the rest in the Championship. - Credit: PA

Strength in depth is proving the difference in unique circumstances in the Championship this season and Norwich City midfielder Ollie Skipp is certainly feeling it on the pitch.

The Canaries were defeated 1-0 by Watford on Boxing Day, their second defeat against fellow relegated sides this season after being beaten by Bournemouth in October.

£30million winger Ismalia Sarr's first-half strike sealed a first win for new Watford boss Xisco Munoz, and condemned City to only their fourth defeat of the season, meaning half their losses have arrived against sides who recently dropped out of the top-flight.

According to Skipp, the difference between those sides who have come down and the others is the quality they possess in their ranks.

“I think the strength in depth is noticeable. They’ve got big players that have played in the Premier League coming on, options like (Nathaniel) Chalobah for example.

“I feel like they are definitely the stronger teams but Swansea were really good as well. So, I wouldn’t just say it was the former Premier League sides, but you expect them to be in and around it with the squads they have.

“You look at their two wingers, (they are) pacey. We knew that before the game and it was disappointing to concede from a cross from one to the other.

"They were always going to have moments on the counter-attack, you think Sarr they bought for £30million. It was disappointing to have conceded in that manner having dominated but not created much, but we’ll learn from them.”

City's defeat saw the gap between themselves and the challengers reduce to four points, with Bournemoith now possessing a game in hand after their fixture against Millwall was postponed due to a positive coronavirus test in the Lions camp.

The relentless nature of the Championship schedule means City have a gap of just three days before being handed an opportunity to respond with a victory over QPR at Carrow Road. Skipp is adamant the Canaries will learn their lessons and lick their wounds ahead of that clash with Mark Warburton's side.

“A disappointing result tonight. I think we just lacked a bit of sharpness in certain areas. I thought we created moments but I wouldn’t say clear cut chances.

“Not just the final third, I thought the build-up was just too slow at times. It was the whole team, I wouldn’t put it down to the attackers," Skipp said.

“But let’s not be too down on ourselves. We’ve been on a good run. We’ll analyse what we done wrong and try and put it right on Tuesday.”

“It’s disappointing but we’ve been on a good run. We’ll analyse that performance, learn from it and we’ll be ready to put it right on Tuesday."