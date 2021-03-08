Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

ANALYSIS: Norwich would like to keep Skipp, but the ball remains in Spurs' court

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 5:33 PM March 8, 2021    Updated: 5:47 PM March 8, 2021
Oliver Skipp of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Den, London Picture

Norwich City would like to keep Ollie Skipp for another season. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Reports that Norwich City have already made contact with Tottenham Hotspur over extending Oliver Skipp's loan shouldn't come as a surprise to anybody. 

The 20-year-old has established himself as a key protagonist behind City's march to the summit of the Championship as they continue their push for an instant Premier League return. 

When the Canaries' sporting director Stuart Webber, head coach Daniel Farke and the recruitment team sat down to plot their next move after watching their top-flight campaign swirl down the plug-hole last summer, they arrived at the conclusion that the current squad required an injection of energy in midfield.

After being impressed by his performance in the FA Cup tie that saw City conquer Jose Mourinho's Spurs on penalties prior to crowds vanishing and lockdown being a mainstream term and then subsequently in a behind closed doors friendly before Project Restart, Norwich swooped to take Skipp on loan. 

Webber's close relationship with Spurs' head of recruitment Steve Hitchen helped with the initial approach, but even then Skipp wanted to conduct a body of research before committing to the loan. 

Overall, he spent two months pondering whether to join City, and the race will soon begin as minds wander to next season. 

Football Insider are reporting that the Canaries have made a fresh approach to the Premier League club designed to lay the foundations over a possible extension should City gain promotion this season. 

Most Read

  1. 1 NCFC transfer rumours: Canaries make approach to re-sign Skipp
  2. 2 Four Canaries named in Championship Team of the Week
  3. 3 Six things you might have missed after City's victory over Luton
  1. 4 Chris Goreham: Have City got a new right back? Not quite...
  2. 5 Running man Rupp gets Farke's vote
  3. 6 Paddy Davitt verdict: Bravo City but this is still a season of regret
  4. 7 Linnets sign former Canaries striker and academy midfielder
  5. 8 LOAN WATCH: Addicks hoping City defender isn't injured again
  6. 9 City Q&A recap: Premier League plans, Skipp and Farke's selection headache
  7. 10 Aarons 'fully focused' on U21 Euros with England amid Jamaica interest

City are keen on extending Skipp's loan, but aren't expecting clarity from Spurs under the end of the season. 

There are still many variables involved in any prospective deal. 

Jonathan Howson of Middlesbrough and Oliver Skipp of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championsh

Skipp has been a pivotal part in Norwich's success this season. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mourinho's future as boss in North London is not secure given their struggles in recent weeks. The Spurs manager is looking for a midfield partner to accompany Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, but the ex-Chelsea and Manchester United coach usually looks for solutions within the transfer market. 

Skipp is involved in City's push for promotion and Farke will be keen to focus minds, but attentions will undoubtedly have turned to next season. 

Farke has already outlined that a permanent transfer would be 'impossible' for City due to their lack of financial muscle, and played down reports of talks last month. 

If City do complete the job, then time will be of the essence. Spurs could decide to take a closer look at Skipp before coming to a decision about next season, that is time that the Canaries could use to sign other targets.

There is a tricky predicament for them should that process be halted, do they wait for a decision or look elsewhere? The advantage being that Skipp is a player who wouldn't require a bedding-in period to the same extent. 

For Spurs, City's promotion creates a fresh challenge for the 20-year-old that make ensure the step into the first-team at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium is reduced.

One thing is for sure, Norwich would like him back. Now it's over to Spurs.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Max Aarons of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, NorwichPictur

'It wasn't the best fit' - Aarons on the January bid that City turned down

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Teemu Pukki slides in for his second goal in Norwich City's Championship game against Luton Town

Opinion

Paddy's Pointers: Canaries 3-0 Luton Town

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Todd Cantwell sealed Norwich City's 3-0 Championship win against Luton Town

Video

The Man City of the Championship. City boss will take it

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell scored in Norwich City's 3-0 Championship win against Luton Town

Opinion

Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 3-0 Luton Town win

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus