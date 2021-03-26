Skipp is the key to Canaries top-flight survival for City legend

Video

Published: 6:00 AM March 26, 2021

Keeping Oliver Skipp is pivotal to Premier League success should Norwich get there, according to Adam Drury. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City face a battle to retain Oliver Skipp next season - but doing so would be a major boost to their survival hopes should they get promoted, according to Canaries legend Adam Drury.

The Spurs loanee has been a revelation for Daniel Farke's side this season and has been a major cog in City's midfield engine room. The 20-year-old was even under consideration for a January recall by Jose Mourinho.

His performances have been so impressive that many feel there will be a slot for him in Spurs' first-team next season, but Drury thinks Skipp's return would boost their survival hopes.

'If Norwich want to stay in the Premier League, then re-signing Ollie Skipp would be the first part of that. Skipp would be a massive plus to this team when they get promoted," he said. "They are defensively more solid now, which I think will give them a much better chance.

"They also need a bit more belief. They are a better side now than they were two years ago when they went up so I honestly believe they have a better chance."

Norwich look on course for an instant return to the top flight after a dominant campaign and City's former left-back believes they are in a stronger position than two seasons ago.

Another protagonist this season has been Max Aarons, who has been ever-present for City and been praised for his maturity by Farke and sporting director Stuart Webber for ignoring the advances of Barcelona.

Drury believes the 21-year-old will reach the very top and concedes City will have a battle on their hands to keep him.

Max Aarons has been ever-present for Norwich City this season. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"I think he's different class," Drury said at a Norwich City's legends event.

"Hucks and Matty Gill told me about him because they had both worked with him in the academy beforehand and in the legends lounge I interview a lot of the young lads coming up if they are involved in a matchday squad but don't play.

"He was one of the guys I got to interview before he got anywhere near the first-team and he just said that he hoped to progress to become a professional. Within six months he was in the first-team and was the regular right-back.

"I think he's at that stage where if he plays well, people just expect it. Even for someone so young. He's almost taken for granted a bit. The biggest thing now is trying to keep him because he's that good and I think he'll have an unbelievable career at the top level."