Skipp is the key to Canaries top-flight survival for City legend

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 6:00 AM March 26, 2021   
Oliver Skipp of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Pic

Keeping Oliver Skipp is pivotal to Premier League success should Norwich get there, according to Adam Drury. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City face a battle to retain Oliver Skipp next season - but doing so would be a major boost to their survival hopes should they get promoted, according to Canaries legend Adam Drury.

The Spurs loanee has been a revelation for Daniel Farke's side this season and has been a major cog in City's midfield engine room. The 20-year-old was even under consideration for a January recall by Jose Mourinho.

His performances have been so impressive that many feel there will be a slot for him in Spurs' first-team next season, but Drury thinks Skipp's return would boost their survival hopes.

'If Norwich want to stay in the Premier League, then re-signing Ollie Skipp would be the first part of that. Skipp would be a massive plus to this team when they get promoted," he said. "They are defensively more solid now, which I think will give them a much better chance.

"They also need a bit more belief. They are a better side now than they were two years ago when they went up so I honestly believe they have a better chance."

Norwich look on course for an instant return to the top flight after a dominant campaign and City's former left-back believes they are in a stronger position than two seasons ago. 

Another protagonist this season has been Max Aarons, who has been ever-present for City and been praised for his maturity by Farke and sporting director Stuart Webber for ignoring the advances of Barcelona.

Drury believes the 21-year-old will reach the very top and concedes City will have a battle on their hands to keep him.

Max Aarons of Norwich and Tyrhys Dolan of Blackburn Rovers in action during the Sky Bet Championship

Max Aarons has been ever-present for Norwich City this season. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"I think he's different class," Drury said at a Norwich City's legends event. 

"Hucks and Matty Gill told me about him because they had both worked with him in the academy beforehand and in the legends lounge I interview a lot of the young lads coming up if they are involved in a matchday squad but don't play. 

"He was one of the guys I got to interview before he got anywhere near the first-team and he just said that he hoped to progress to become a professional. Within six months he was in the first-team and was the regular right-back. 

"I think he's at that stage where if he plays well, people just expect it. Even for someone so young. He's almost taken for granted a bit. The biggest thing now is trying to keep him because he's that good and I think he'll have an unbelievable career at the top level."

