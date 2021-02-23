Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
'Best loan signing since Huckerby' - Skipp leaves Norwich fans purring

Connor Southwell

Published: 10:05 PM February 23, 2021   
Oliver Skipp of Norwich scores his sides 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at St Andrew

Oliver Skipp scored his first professional goal as Norwich beat Birmingham 3-1. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Oliver Skipp's first-ever senior goal topped off another impressive performance for the Tottenham Hotspur loanee. 












The 20-year-old has caught the eye for the Canaries this season, playing a pivotal role as City moved 10 points clear at the summit of the Championship table with their promotion rivals all in action on Wednesday evening. 

Skipp's performances have reduced long-standing midfielder Alex Tettey to very little in term of starts in the league and looks set for a Premier League return regardless of whether Norwich can achieve promotion come the end of the season. 

The energy and industry the youngster injects into City's game belies his years., his passing is incisive and purposeful. That was graphically illustrated through his lung-busting run in stoppage time to tap home after Lukas Rupp squared the Spurs loanee the ball. 

Teemu Pukki netted twice to add a further two goals to his tally, making it six from his last four outings. The Finnish international also missed a penalty in the opening period. 

