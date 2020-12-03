Skipp calls for City to be smarter after Luton defeat

Published: 6:30 AM December 3, 2020 Updated: 12:13 PM December 3, 2020

Ollie Skipp feels sloppy decisions cost Norwich City in their defeat against Luton Town on Wednesday evening.

The Canaries ten-match unbeaten run came to an abrupt halt as the Hatters beat them comfortably at Kenilworth Road. For City, this was one game too far with their current injury woes.

Reflecting on the loss, Skipp feels City needed to be a bit smarter in certain aspects of their performances going forward.

“I feel like we dominated the ball in most parts, but perhaps lacked the cutting edge. We made a few sloppy decisions, maybe we weren’t switched on enough for certain aspects, which cost us big tonight.

“I think you saw tonight that there are a few areas we have to work on, perhaps being a bit smarter, a bit cuter in stopping that quick free-kick. We can definitely learn from those tonight and analyse it and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Skipp has been a consistent member of City's first-team this season despite his inexperience in terms of senior football.

“It’s something I’m very pleased with [starting every league game this season], I didn’t imagine coming here that I’d necessarily play as many minutes, you obviously hope so, but you have to settle into a new team.

"From a personal point of view, I’m really happy with the minutes I’m getting, but from the team’s point of view we’re really disappointed and I think there are a few things we need to learn from.

“It was a ten-game unbeaten run, so it isn’t all doom and gloom, and we’ll look to put it right on Saturday.”

City boss Daniel Farke felt the 1,000 fans inside Kenilworth Road played a part in influencing the referee Darren England to give four key decisions in their favour, but Skipp enjoyed the atmosphere enhanced by fans return.

Carrow Road will welcome 2,000 supporters back for City's clash with Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday and Skipp is relishing the occasion.

“I really enjoyed it [playing in front of fans]. I think we’ll get massive support at home in the next few games and that’ll really help us in this period where you’ve got games every three days and perhaps don’t have the numbers," he told the club's official channels.

“It isn’t an excuse for tonight, but the crowd, as a footballer, is what you’ve grown up playing for, so we’ll be really happy to see the return of Norwich fans.

“After not hearing anything for so long, I think back to the Preston game, it felt a lot louder than 2,000, so we’ll be really happy to see them at home and hopefully bounce back, take the lessons from today and improve on Saturday.”