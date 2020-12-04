'We need to adapt' - Skipp keen to share the goals around in Pukki's absence

Published: 6:00 AM December 4, 2020

Oliver Skipp believes other areas of the team have got to step up to fill the goals void left by Teemu Pukki's absence through injury. - Credit: Matthew Usher/Norwich City

Oliver Skipp has admitted playing without a striker has been difficult for Norwich City's squad to adapt to but has called upon his team-mates to produce more goals in Teemu Pukki's absence.

The Canaries' loss to Luton Town saw them operate without a recognised first-team striker due to injuries to Pukki, Jordan Hugill and Adam Idah. Winger Przemek Placheta was deployed as a makeshift striker and won a penalty in the first half.

Progressing the ball proved a difficult task, meaning City were more reliant on a moment of brilliance or a goal from a set-piece. Skipp believes the Canaries need to adapt if they are forced to continue without a natural focal point in the games ahead.

"It's not ideal but it's something as a team, we need to adapt to and we should have done better with it as a team I feel.

On loan Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp is enjoying his more advanced midfield role alongside Alex Tettey. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"It was the worst time to concede just after half-time. We were unlucky with the penalty decision, Grant slipped. We just didn't quite have the final product today even though we were getting in good positions in and around the box," he told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"As a group, we have to take it upon ourselves when we don't have a recognised striker to score from a corner or with a long-range strike.

"Whenever you lose a game of football, it's disappointing. We'll go back and analyse the game but as you said with the bigger picture, we were ten unbeaten and we're still in a good position. It's our job as players to put that right on Saturday and that is what you have to do."

Skipp has been deployed in a more advanced role in recent fixtures due to Alex Tettey's inclusion in the team. Despite being largely played in a shielding role, the Spurs loanee is enjoying the attacking freedom he's being granted by City's boss.

Tettey's inclusion in the Norwich City midfield has allowed Ollie Skipp to push on. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"It's a slightly different role with Alex in the team. It gives me a bit more licence to go forward. I feel whatever job I'm asked to do, even as a right wing-back near the end, it's a cliche I know but anything to help the team get the goals back.

"I enjoy both roles. Each game you have to adapt to that slight change. Whether you're playing with Tetts, Kenny or Lukas. They're slightly different players and you have to get to know them and what positions they will take up. I like both positions and I'm happy to play wherever the manager feels necessary."