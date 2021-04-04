Omobamidele felt ready for his Canaries opportunity

Video

Published: 12:54 PM April 4, 2021 Updated: 5:51 PM April 4, 2021

Daniel Farke’s trust in youth has come to the fore again for Norwich City and defender Andrew Omobamidele is determined to repay his head coach’s faith.

The Canaries boss turned to the 18-year-old Irishman following injuries to Ben Gibson and Christoph Zimmermann and his performance was widely praised by City fans following the 1-1 draw with Preston on Good Friday.

Omobamidele had made his Republic of Ireland Under-21 debut the previous Friday before heading straight back to Norfolk for an important week of training – but it was only on the afternoon of the game at Deepdale that he knew he would be making his first senior start.

“It was a great feeling because that’s why you come to the club, you want to progress through the ranks and have moments like these,” said the Dublin-born defender, who was unable to prevent North End’s equaliser, which cruelly deflected off his legs in the fifth minute of injury-time.

“So I was over the moon but obviously I knew the job that needed to be done, I prepared all week just in case I was going to start because we’d had a couple of injuries.

Always a kick in the teeth to draw last second of the game..

But we are a point closer again..

What a league debut @AndrewOmobamid1 👏🏻💪🏻🔰

We go again Tuesday .. pic.twitter.com/tb8sbeBWL3 — Tim Krul (@TimKrul) April 3, 2021

“Because it was my first start, I needed to prepare mentally, even though I didn’t know I was going to start, so I was focussed and clued in.”

The teen signed a new contract just before Christmas, extending terms until 2024 after impressing in the youth ranks, captaining the under-23s to their 5-0 win at Newport County in the Papa John’s Trophy in October.

He looks likely to have the chance to impress again when Huddersfield come to Carrow Road on Tuesday night, when victory will leave the Canaries on the verge of promotion.

“Anytime I wear the jersey I’m going to give my 100 per cent to the club,” he continued, speaking to City’s official YouTube channel. “Obviously it’s crunch time now coming towards the end of the season, so I need to go and do my job.

“When the dust settles you can say it’s a good point (at Preston), a point closer to what we want to achieve at the end of the season.

“Another game on Tuesday and plenty of games to finish it off.”

