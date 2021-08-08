Omobamidele led the way during City's disrupted pre-season

Video

Published: 10:46 AM August 8, 2021 Updated: 11:00 AM August 8, 2021

Canaries head coach Daniel Farke gave Andrew Omobamidele a quick coaching session after the 5-0 win over Gillingham - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

He may only be 19 but it was Irish defender Andrew Omobamidele who proved to be the busiest player for Norwich City during a disrupted pre-season.

The young centre-back played every minute of the Canaries’ five matches as Daniel Farke prepares his squad for the Premier League.

Having also trained with the senior Republic of Ireland squad this summer, Omobamidele was needed while Grant Hanley and Ben Gibson eased their way back from injury, partnering Christoph Zimmermann for much of pre-season.

Hanley and Gibson had two matches of their recovery taken away from them though, as friendlies against Coventry and Sheffield United had to be cancelled due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the City squad.

Protocols were ramped up at the Lotus Training Centre in response as every effort was made to stamp out the problem and ensure the final two matches, against Gillingham and Newcastle, went ahead.

That proved successful and the remaining players that had to go into self-isolation are due to return at the start of next week, ahead of Saturday’s top-flight opener against Liverpool at Carrow Road.

It means skipper Hanley hasn’t been able to play a minute of pre-season, alongside full-back Sam Byram, who had been hoping to return from his long-term injury problems as well.

Gibson was at least able to step things up but Kenny McLean’s recovery from a knee injury was restricted to just 55 minutes, across two appearances as a substitute.

Onel Hernandez only banked 45 minutes before having to isolate alongside players including Milot Rashica, Przemek Placheta, Bali Mumba and Jordan Hugill.

Of those who did see significant action, it was Omobamidele leading the way with 450 minutes, ahead of Zimmermann (387), Kieran Dowell (344) and Lukas Rupp (323).

Five games brought four wins and a defeat, with 11 goals scored and four conceded.

Adam Idah was the top scorer with four goals, ahead of Dowell and summer signing Pierre Lees-Melou with two.

Todd Cantwell may have missed the final game with an ankle concern but the attacking midfielder had set up four of the 11 goals prior to that issue, thanks to a hat-trick of assists during the thrashing of League One side Gillingham.

It all started at The Walks, with around 1,600 spectators allowed in to see City face local side King’s Lynn Town, providing National League opposition.

Summer signings Billy Gilmour, Angus Gunn and Rashica were all in action, with Dowell striking twice in the first half but the Linnets pulling a goal back.

Under-23 players including Rob Nizet and Tom Dickson-Peters were involved in the second half, with Cantwell teeing up Idah to make sure of the 3-1 win with a late goal.

Next up were two behind-closed-doors games at Colney, starting with a 1-0 win over League One promotion hopefuls Lincoln City, settled by a classy goal from Lees-Melou.

Huddersfield brought Tim Krul, Pukki and Hernandez into things after their summer international exertions, with Pukki soon finding the back of the net after good play from Rupp and Idah making sure of a 2-0 win over Championship opposition in the second half.

Then came the enforced break, with games against Coventry in Chesterfield and Sheffield United at Bramall Lane having to be cancelled, removing further Championship challenges and forcing Farke’s threadbare squad to focus on training.

A sigh of relief followed as over 10,000 supporters returned to Carrow Road and saw an understrength Gillingham team over-powered by a hungry Canaries team, with Cantwell the star of the show and Idah scoring twice.

Pre-season finished on a low note though, as an encouraging first-half display gave way to Newcastle changing all 10 outfield players during the second half against a City side with just six substitutes, including two academy youngsters.

The Magpies’ star man Allan Saint-Maximin was among those changes and inspired the hosts to a much better second half which brought a goal from Matt Ritchie and a brace from Dwight Gayle for a 3-0 win, with Saint-Maximin tying the tiring Canaries’ defenders in knots.

NCFC 2021-22 PRE-SEASON

P5 W4 D0 L1 F11 A4

Top scorers: 4 Idah, 2 Dowell, Lees-Melou, 1 Pukki, Rupp, Sorensen

Assists: 4 Cantwell, 1 Giannoulis, Dowell, Rupp, Hugill, Mumba

Most minutes (approximate): 450 Omobamidele, 387 Zimmermann, 344 Dowell, 323 Rupp, 315 Idah, 295 Aarons, 283 Lees-Melou, 238 Gilmour, 235 Sorensen, 230 Cantwell, 198 Mumba, Placheta, 180 Giannoulis, Krul, 167 Hugill, 165 Rashica, 153 Gibson, 135 Gunn, McGovern, 73 Pukki, 55 McLean, 45 Hernandez, 0 Hanley, Byram

Academy players: 73 Daniel Adshead, 42 Rob Nizet, 36 Jonathan Tomkinson, 13 Tom Dickson-Peters, 2 Josh Giurgi