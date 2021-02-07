Thompson's injury woes continue at MK Dons

Video

Published: 11:07 AM February 7, 2021 Updated: 11:38 AM February 7, 2021

Louis Thompson's injury frustrations continued as he limped out of MK Dons' 2-2 draw with Sunderland on Saturday.

The 26-year-old midfielder has seen major injuries scupper his progress at Norwich City, and they have plagued him again during a stop-start loan spell with Russell Martin's side in League One.

His latest setback arrives during the Dons' home draw with Lee Johnson's resurgent Black Cats, with former Canaries striker Cameron Jerome netting his 10th goal of the campaign. Thompson was replaced after 43 minutes by Andrew Surman with an injury that Martin suspects is going to sideline him for a 'couple of weeks'.

"I'm gutted for Louis – it's not as bad as last time," he told the MK Citizen. "He's such a good player, he's shown that on and off the pitch in the last couple of games."

City were hoping Thompson could showcase his talent and remain injury-free during his second loan spell at the Stadium MK, but this has been another nightmare season for the midfielder.

He suffered an ankle injury in a pre-season friendly against Arsenal that ruled him out at the start of the season, before returning in October. Thompson was then ruled out for another six weeks with a hamstring tear suffered in November against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Thompson was handed a four-year deal by the Canaries in 2018 after fighting back from a two-year spell on the treatment table. Martin believes that the Welsh U21 international would be a regular in the Championship for City if he could have kept himself fit.

Thompson has made only eight appearances for MK Dons this season. - Credit: PA

"If Louis Thompson is injury-free, he's not playing here anyway, he's playing for Norwich in the Championship. He got a four-year deal after his first injury because they believe in him so much, as we do.

"It's so frustrating that when he gets an opportunity to show he can do it, something like this happens. We have to maybe manage his minutes better. It's difficult, I'm gutted for him. We'll have to see how long this one has him out for.

"All the time I'm here, I want Louis Thompson a part of this team," Martin concluded.