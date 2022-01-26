On-loan City striker Soto switches Portugal for Scotland

Livingston are "relishing the opportunity" to work with Norwich City striker Sebastian Soto after he finished an unhappy loan stint at Porto II to join the Scottish Premiership side.

The 21-year-old USA international scored once in eight appearances in the Portuguese second tier but only started two games, with Porto having had an option to make the deal permanent.

Soto joined Norwich from German side Hannover in the summer of 2020 and joined up with his parent club last January after securing a work permit, following a successful loan stint in the Dutch second tier with Telstar.

The Californian only made three appearances for City's under-23s during the second half of last season though and joined Porto with a view to a permanent move, with his contract due to expire in the summer of 2023.

Livi are in mid-table in the Scottish top tier and travel to Rangers tonight but the loan is subject to international clearance ahead of that clash with the Glasgow giants.

Livingston boss David Martindale told his club's website: “Sebastian was on our radar in the summer but we missed out to FC Porto but it hasn’t quite worked out for him over in Portugal and the opportunity came up again a few weeks ago and fortunately this time, we’ve been successful.

“Sebastian has represented the USA from under 17 level right through to the full national team and has scored goals at every level from 19s onwards, including two against Panama for the senior side. He has played for Hannover in the Bundesliga before being purchased by Norwich City so he is a really exciting signing for us.

“Last season he went on loan to the Dutch second tier, scoring seven goals in 12 games before being recalled by Norwich.

“He comes with a fantastic CV and I’m looking forward to seeing how he adapts to Scottish football and as a manager, I’m relishing the opportunity to work with him and see what he can bring to the club.

Livingston FC is thrilled to announce the loan signing of @USMNT international Sebastian Soto from English @premierleague side @NorwichCityFC until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.



Welcome @Sebastian9Soto! 👋🏻 — Livingston FC (@LiviFCOfficial) January 26, 2022

“He can play anywhere across the front three but is predominantly a number nine. Sebastian has made a lot of sacrifices to make the move to Livingston happen so it’s refreshing to see the desire from the player to come up and play with ourselves in the Scottish Premiership.

“A massive thanks must go to Sebastian, Norwich City and the players' agent for giving the club the opportunity to work with Sebastian over the coming months.”

