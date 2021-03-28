Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
WATCH: Historic moment for Hernandez as he nets first Cuba goal



Connor Southwell

Published: 10:53 PM March 28, 2021   
Onel Hernandez of Norwich looks dejected at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at The Den, Lo

Onel Hernandez has scored his first goal for Cuba. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It's been a lifetime in waiting but Norwich City winger Onel Hernandez saw his dream come true as he scored his first international goal for Cuba. 

The 28-year-old made his international debut on Thursday against Guatemala despite arriving at the stadium late due to an ash cloud that halted his arrival. Hernandez was a second-half substitute but failed to prevent his country from falling to defeat. 

The goal arrived in the 28th minute after a mistake in Curacao's backline as they attempted to play out from the back. 

City's winger intercepted a pass before driving towards goal. Despite the angle being acute, he dispatched a rising shot into the top left corner of the net. The Cuban winger was visibly emotional as he celebrated the strike.

Curacao, managed by former Chelsea boss Guus Hiddink, took the lead after 10 minutes through Cardiff player Leandro Bacuna. 

Hernandez' goal made it 1-1. This is his last game for Cuba before flying back to Norfolk to prepare for City's Good Friday game against Preston North End. 





