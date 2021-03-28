Video
WATCH: Historic moment for Hernandez as he nets first Cuba goal
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
It's been a lifetime in waiting but Norwich City winger Onel Hernandez saw his dream come true as he scored his first international goal for Cuba.
The 28-year-old made his international debut on Thursday against Guatemala despite arriving at the stadium late due to an ash cloud that halted his arrival. Hernandez was a second-half substitute but failed to prevent his country from falling to defeat.
The goal arrived in the 28th minute after a mistake in Curacao's backline as they attempted to play out from the back.
City's winger intercepted a pass before driving towards goal. Despite the angle being acute, he dispatched a rising shot into the top left corner of the net. The Cuban winger was visibly emotional as he celebrated the strike.
Curacao, managed by former Chelsea boss Guus Hiddink, took the lead after 10 minutes through Cardiff player Leandro Bacuna.
Hernandez' goal made it 1-1. This is his last game for Cuba before flying back to Norfolk to prepare for City's Good Friday game against Preston North End.
Most Read
- 1 Krul reveals his City mission
- 2 Sorensen reflects on 'surreal' season with Norwich City
- 3 Norwich City transfer rumours: Roma ready to revive Aarons interest
- 4 ‘It’s funny how football works’ - McAvoy gears up for City reunion
- 5 Canaries keeper keeps it clean for the Dutch
- 6 City old boy Jackson spot on as Linnets battle back
- 7 Pukki closes in on Litmanen in bid to be leading Finland goalscorer
- 8 Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries linked with Dutch centre back
- 9 Spud Thornhill: Why we don't need Robbie Savage back at Carrow Road
- 10 Dutch coach defends Krul