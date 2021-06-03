Onel scores second Cuba goal in third game

Published: 8:47 AM June 3, 2021 Updated: 8:54 AM June 3, 2021

Onel Hernandez has scored his second goal in only three games for Cuba. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Onel Hernandez is living the dream as he continues to impress for Cuba. The winger netted again as his country thrashed the British Virgin Islands 5-0.

The 28-year-old scored his second goal in only his third international appearances to make it 2-0 on 63 minutes. City's winger suffered an ordeal reaching the country due to a volcanic ash cloud when he made his debut in March.

It was a labour of love as the transatlantic trek saw him held by police and travel on faulty planes before finally representing his country after changing in a car to come on at half-time in their 1-0 defeat to Curacao, who are managed by former Chelsea boss Guus Hiddink.

There's no indication his third appearance was as dramatic, with City's winger starting the World Cup qualification game held in Guatemala in the early hours of Thursday morning UK time.

Hernandez' strike was the first of a four-goal second half onslaught that saw Pablo Elier Sanchez' men run out comfortable victors.

Selección de fútbol de Cuba en progreso... 🇨🇺 pic.twitter.com/3bL7H1zp1R — Onel Hernandez (@OnelHernandez23) June 3, 2021

The country have just changed their policy to allow players from Europe to represent Cuba. Previously, only those who operate in the country were selected. Hernandez is seen as the most reputable name to play, given his Premier League pedigree.

Cuba's last game of this international break will be against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, on June 8. They share Group C of the CONCACAF section with their opponents next Thursday, the Virgin British Islands, Guatemala and Curacao.