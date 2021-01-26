How Brazil legend Ronaldinho inspired City winger as a youngster

Published: 1:50 PM January 26, 2021

Onel Hernandez is known for his silky skills on the Carrow Road pitch and the Cuban has detailed how Ronaldinho's inspiration as a kid helped shape him as a footballer.

❓ Who he supported as a kid?

❓ Toughest opponent he's faced?

❓ Best mate at Norwich?@OnelHernandez23 answers some quickfire questions! 😄 pic.twitter.com/PIxk29bwEX — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) January 26, 2021

The Cuban speedster has just returned from a hip injury and made his first start since October in Norwich City's FA Cup fourth-round defeat to Barnsley last weekend.

Answering quick-fire questions on the club's official Twitter account, Hernandez has been speaking about some of his footballing inspirations

"I started playing football when I was seven or eight years old. When I came to Germany, my step-father was my first coach, he showed me the game.

"My favourite player growing up was Ronaldinho. There was also Francesco Totti and Zinedine Zidane. I had a lot of favourite players. My first shirt was Bayern Munich and it had Giovane Elber (on the back), legend player of that time. This was my first really nice shirt."

Hernandez became the first-ever Cuban to score a Premier League goal last season when he netted against Manchester United at Carrow Road. His journey from his birth country of Cuba has been well-documented and the winger has previously stated that he believes he has a future in Norfolk for years to come.

When answering other questions, Hernandez revealed his favourite video game to be Fifa and how he enjoys watching the 1973 Western film 'My Name is Nobody' in his spare time.

Hernandez netted his first Premier League goal against Manchester United, and describes Aaron Wan-Bissaka as his toughest opponent last season. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Last season's Premier League campaign was difficult for City, with Hernandez part of the side that suffered relegation. The Cuban is now hoping the Canaries can return to the top-flight by winning promotion from the Championship this year.

Asked who was the best player he faced last season, Hernandez said: "The best player I have played against is probably (Aaron) Wan-Bissaka. I had good duels on the pitch with him, they were very intense. The other two are (Sadio) Mane and (Mo) Salah. These are probably the best players that I have ever played against.

It isn't just Western films and video games that Hernandez enjoys, but also British cuisine: "What I have liked since I came to this country is probably the roast dinner."