Onel Hernandez reveals reason he got a Norwich City tattoo

Exclusive

Published: 3:54 PM May 7, 2021 Updated: 4:10 PM May 7, 2021

Onel Hernandez of Norwich gets covered in beer by his team mates after the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 01/05/2021 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Onel Hernandez's love for Norwich City was the key reason behind his decision to get the Canaries badge tattooed on his left arm.

The Cuban winger revealed the permanent ink during the City's celebrations after they secured promotion back to the top flight. The pictures have subsequently been picked up by supporters on social media.

Hernandez has seen game time limited this season due to a major injury that ruled him out of action for three months, but that hasn't weakened his affection for the football club.

Speaking about his decision to get the tattoo, Hernandez said: "I had it done a day before we got promoted, I had it on the Friday.

"For me, when I came to this country, Germany was nice and I had a lot of positive experiences there but I don't really like it a lot.

"Then I moved to Norwich, found my girlfriend, I have a baby here and (I love it) because of the area and how lovely the people are, the city is nice, the club is fantastic. There is nothing to complain about. I'm really very happy here.

"With all the achievements that we've had like the first promotion year and now the second year, I was thinking about how I could remember these special days and times. That's why I had that one done. I'm in love with Norwich.

"I've had a great time here. That's why for me something like that is special. In the future, I can always remember that time. That is why I done it."

Norwich City winger Onel Hernandez shows off his latest tattoo over Zoom. - Credit: Archant/Zoom

Hernandez didn't tell his girlfriend he had decided to get the club's logo permanently added to his arm, stating that she was shocked when he arrived home with the completed tattoo. Despite the surprise shown by his partner, the Cuban insists he has no regrets over his decision.

"It wasn't even painful really," the City winger said as he showed off his tattoo via Zoom.

"It's worth it. You can see the years we were promoted on it. It's a nice thing. I'm a crazy guy.

"My girlfriend didn't even know I was getting it! I came home and said 'look, I got a Norwich City tattoo' and she said 'what?! You're crazy!' but then she did say it was nice."