'One day he could train Real Madrid' - Hernandez tips City boss for the top

Published: 6:00 AM May 8, 2021

Norwich City winger Onel Hernandez has admitted he will be forever grateful to Daniel Farke. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Onel Hernandez believes Norwich City boss Daniel Farke will become one of the leading coaches in world football in years to come.

The Cuban winger has described his boss as a man capable of extracting extra percentages out of his squad to bring both individuals and his team to a higher level. Farke became the first manager in the Canaries' history to win two league titles in the second tier when City claimed the Championship title last weekend.

Norwich travel to Barnsley on Saturday knowing they will lift the trophy regardless of the result, a moment City's squad have worked tirelessly to create during a gruelling and testing campaign.

Hernandez's own game time has been limited due to a hip injury suffered early on during the campaign, but City's winger was keen to praise his head coach for the success of the side this season and explained why he would be forever grateful to Farke.

"It's not just him, it's Stuart as well," he said.

"What they have created here is unbelievable. The coaching with Daniel has been incredible. You see it when you sit at home on Twitter, Youtube or Instagram when we have the ball and control the game - it's all the philosophy of Daniel.

"It's just incredible and I'm grateful to have such a good coach. In my career, he is the best coach that I have ever had. There is no one else.

"He is still young. He can still step up and one day he could train Real Madrid but for now, I hope he stays in Norwich! He has the potential to be one of the biggest coaches in the world. He has shown that twice in Championship, he is not a guy for the Championship again.

"He is a Premier League coach and he belongs there. It's just incredible to be a part of that, to train everyday with him and to understand his game. He makes players better and brings them to the next level."

Farke was responsible for bringing Hernandez to Carrow Road back in January 2018 and has played a massive role in developing his career.

The 28-year-old is now an international for Cuba and became the first player from his birth nation to score in the Premier League. Hernandez has also settled down and had a child with his girlfriend, who he met in Norfolk.

Hernandez was responsible for drenching his head coach with ice after their title was confirmed.

City have shaken off the relegation hangover experienced after a torrid end to their brief top-flight adventure and have dominated the Championship this season.

Hernandez admits players like Emi Buendia and Todd Cantwell have been a joy to watch from the sidelines and despite injuries stifling his progress on the pitch, Hernandez believes Farke's ability to bring the squad together amidst the dizzying speculation last summer and refocusing the minds of some members in the squad remains his biggest achievement as City boss to date.

"It was a difficult time in the Premier League and we had a lot of players who were playing there for the first time," the Cuban winger reflected.

"Nobody had that experience. After we went down there were players who weren't really here in their head and everyone had their own problems. He managed to bring everyone together and organised it so everyone was focused again.

"It's a success of the coach to bring everyone together and to make them willing to work again."