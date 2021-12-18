Casey Cooper-Fiske: Is Przemyslaw Placheta proving Norwich doubters wrong?

Opinion

It seems Norwich City fans always need to have a player to hurl abuse at.

On Tuesday night you could've taken your pick out of at least five or six of the starting XI, who turned in a simply disgraceful performance against an average Aston Villa side despite some mitigation due to Covid absentees, and they'd have been getting some serious stick.

But one player who can come out of that game with his head held high is Polish winger Przemyslaw Placheta, a player who usually receives dog's abuse on Twitter whenever his name appears in the starting line-up.

Przemyslaw Placheta beats Manchester United defender Harry Maguire to force a chance for Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Whether that abuse is driven by the nature of social media, or by the reactive nature of so-called 'fan media', it certainly seems a little harsh on a young and inexperienced player who has seen limited playing time and suffered with Covid for most of the current season.

Placheta arrived at Carrow Road from Slask Wroclaw at the age of 22, meaning he was always going to need time to develop, with the Polish Ekstraklasa featuring teams of a similar quality to the Championship and League One.

He made a good start to his Canaries career netting a flying volley against Preston North End to rescue a point in only his second game. Slightly later in the season his pace then proved too much for Coventry and Luton defenders as he won penalties for City in back-to-back games, before a fully-fit pairing of Emi Buendia and Todd Cantwell restricted his involvement to substitute appearances.

Placheta with former Norwich City manager Daniel Farke. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

There are some who would argue that he lacks end product. However, there are already signs this has started to change under Smith; during the defeat to Aston Villa he swung a superb pinpoint cross to Kenny McLean, who should've done better with his wayward effort, and played a fantastic defence-splitting pass to Brandon Williams after speeding past two or three Villa defenders.

More evidence that Placheta is more than just a speedster came in the previous match against Manchester United where a clever dink over an opponent found Lukas Rupp in the penalty area - the German's pass evaded Teemu Pukki, who probably should have scored.

Przemyslaw Placheta makes his first Premier League start for Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Polish winger also appears to be a better corner taker than the Canaries' other options with his deliveries against United causing pandemonium at times.

Of course, his main attribute is his blistering pace, I simply can't remember a faster player in my 20-plus years following the club and the thought of him latching on to Mathias Normann's through balls once the Norwegian is fit is simply mouth-watering.

It is also possible that with most Premier League teams playing a higher defensive line against the Canaries than those in the Championship, this league suits him more.

While he has not been a regular starter, in the Polish national team Placheta has mainly been used as a super sub, often giving the team a shot when they're behind in games with his speed increasing the tempo.

Przemyslaw Placheta takes on Manchester United midfielder Fred at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A good example of this was during the Euros, where he was able to get in behind a stubborn Swedish defence after coming on as a sub in their final group game as his side tried in vain to stay in the tournament, eventually losing 3-2.

As with any young player he still has many parts of his game that need to improve. I'll admit his decision-making still leaves a lot to be desired, but there are already signs Canaries fans are starting to warm to him, with two well-deserved ovations as he departed in the last two games.

With more playing time Placheta can only get better and it feels exciting to see how far he can go under Smith; with Rashica back fully fit on the opposite wing the pair could give the Canaries the real counter-attacking threat they need if they are to defy the odds and stay in the Premier League.