'No brainer' - City fans pleased with Nyland addition
Orjan Nyland became Norwich City's second signing of the January transfer window after completing his move to Norfolk on deadline day.
The Norweigan shot-stopper, formerly of Aston Villa, signed a short-term deal and will link up with the Canaries once he recovers from injury.
Daniel Farke has spoken throughout this month of his desire to recruit an additional goalkeeping option after Michael McGovern suffered a major hamstring injury in December, with Nyland arriving as that man.
Nyland has been on City's list of targets since he played for German side Ingolstadt, before signing for Villa and making 38 appearances during a two-year spell at Villa Park. The goalkeeper has made 28 appearances for Norway.
City did receive a glowing character reference from Villa about Nyland and they believe he will fit seamlessly into their dressing room. He will take up the number 12 shirt.
