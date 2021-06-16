Live
NCFC fixtures: Paddy Davitt and David Freezer talk through City's Premier League schedule
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City's fixtures for the new Premier League season are revealed at 9am - and our Canaries correspondents will bring you the news live.
You can join Paddy Davitt and David Freezer as they give their immediate reaction to the fixtures and analyse how the campaign will unfold for City.
The top-flight campaign gets underway across the weekend of August 13-15, with the Canaries preparing for their 27th season of football in the top tier.
After a disappointing relegation 2019-20 season, Daniel Farke steered City to the Championship title again to earn another attempt at trying to survive.
The Canaries' first fixture following promotion in 2019 was away to then European champions Liverpool at Anfield, losing 4-1 but offering plenty of attacking encouragement, with Teemu Pukki scoring a consolation.
- You can watch the live analysis above from 8.55am
