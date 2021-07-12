'He is the real deal' - verdict on Norwich City new boy

Published: 12:00 PM July 12, 2021

Norwich City loan star Billy Gilmour is the ‘real deal’ and a player future Scotland teams should build around.

That’s the verdict of former Scotland winger, turned respected pundit Pat Nevin, who feels the Chelsea youngster can help Steve Clarke’s men punch above their weight at international level.

Gilmour starred for Scotland in their 0-0 draw against England at Wembley but a positive Covid-19 test afterwards meant he had to self-isolation and missed the remainder of their Euros campaign.

“There is little doubt Billy Gilmour will be part of the (Scotland) team from here on after his Wembley performance,” Nevin told the i. “Anyone who has any knowledge about the game could see he is the real deal. It is tempting to build not only the team around the 20-year-old, but as he matures and improves, maybe even the style of play too to something that resembles the better teams.”

Gilmour’s display against England saw several Premier League clubs enquire about the possibility of taking him on loan from Chelsea for the 2021/22 season. However, a deal was already in place with Norwich and Daniel Farke’s relationship with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel helped ensure the deal went through without a hitch.

Gilmour is expected to get regular first team football with the Canaries, who hope he can fill the void left by Oliver Skipp’s departure following his impressive loan spell at Carrow Road last season.

Skipp has been recuperating from the broken foot he sustained against Reading and is hoping to impress new Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo. At this stage it seems unlikely City will be able to bring him back to Carrow Road for their Premier League campaign but the club will keep the door open as long as possible and are ready to act if Skipp or Spurs’ stance changes.

After letting Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic leave this summer, City are keen for further reinforcements this window and are keeping a close eye on Philip Billing’s situation at Bournemouth as they look to bolster the middle of the park.

City head coach Daniel Farke is a big fan of Jacob Sorensen and will be hoping the Dane can push his claims for a starting spot next season.