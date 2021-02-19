Warne ready to make changes for Norwich trip

Published: 2:35 PM February 19, 2021

Paul Warne looks set to makes changes as his Rotherham team make a journey that is familiar to the man from Norfolk.

The Millers follow a long midweek trek to Bournemouth with the trip to Warne’s home county, where he learned his trade playing for Great Yarmouth, Diss and Wroxham before hitting the professional trail as a 23-year-old.

The romance of a return home is tempered by the mileage Rotherham have to cover this week - a four-hour return journey on Thursday plus today’s three-hour trek make changes inevitable.

"We'll probably have to make some changes because we cannot put that amount of effort in, game upon game upon game,” Warne told his club’s official website.

"As much as I want the lads to do it, we can't.

"It is a case of getting up in the morning, having a look at them, let them have a day of rest and then train again Friday.

"Then quelle surprise we're back on the team bus.”

“Warne’s problems are obviously exacerbated by the face their opponents sit top of the Championship pile.

"Norwich is a big ground when you don't get the ball, so we need to formulate a good plan,” he said.

"We'll look at Saturday when we have to and I know they beat Coventry in midweek, so it wasn't the worst result for us.

"Away at Norwich is probably the hardest place to go on the back of a really physically draining game at Bournemouth.”

" We were pretty pleased how we played (at Bournemouth). We were good out of possession but not so good in possession.

"The lads in the dressing room are a bit disappointed we have come away with nothing.

"We threw the kitchen sink as best we could and the best compliment that I can pay the lads is that Bournemouth were quite happy to hear the final whistle.

"I am really proud of the team because we gave a good account of ourselves."

Freddie Ladapo could go into the team to start upfront, while Ryan Giles is in contention to take the left wing-back spot.



