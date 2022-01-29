Opinion

Our columnist Spud Thornhill celebrates victory over Everton, to the right of Dean Smith - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

I didn’t start going to Norwich City away games regularly until the 1989-90 season when I was 14 years old. So basically before that, it was just home games.

A perfect weekend back then would be: watching Norwich win a home game, straight after the match I went to my grandparents, staying over, played football over Waterloo Park on the Sunday morning with my brother, then the odd occasion of a live game on ITV while eating Sunday lunch before having bread and butter pudding in the evening. Just perfect.

Normally I would have to wait another two weeks before Norwich’s next home game to have the chance to have the perfect weekend. Back then, I would even have sacrificed City to lose away if it meant they would win the home game.

The wait between home games was just torturous for a young Spud. Once I started going to away games regularly, the novelty of just going to home games died off. I wouldn’t have to wait for that fortnight to get that perfect weekend.

Memories of a Kevin Drinkell winner over Liverpool in April 1987 gave me the most amazing buzz with a late winner which gives me goosebumps these days just reminiscing. I think Josh Sergeant’s first goal last week might not give me the same goosebumps as Drinkell’s goal but definitely that buzz.

I’ll remember that goal from Josh for a long time. The feeling of celebrating the goal then not celebrating thinking it hadn’t crossed the line, to celebrating the goal as referee Mike Dean awarded it saying it had crossed the line, only for VAR to then get involved.

I resigned myself to the fact that the goal was going to be chalked off. Only for VAR to confirm the goal and not spoil the final celebration!

I think only football can give you the up and down emotions that quickly in such a short space of time.

This season has been a struggle at times. Before the new year, apart from Brentford away and Southampton at home, there were definitely no perfect weekends.

Last weekend was a perfect weekend. A great win for Norwich at Watford. I then ticked off a new ground on Saturday at Harrogate Town before an enjoyable 12-mile run Sunday morning when I just kept going over the Watford game and that goal from Sargent. Norwich winning always make my running easier.

Josh Sargent was the star of the show for Norwich City at Watford - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

At times this season, we have just not been competitive. In our last two games against Everton and Watford we have. Yes, we were playing two teams who were struggling as much as us but, as the old saying goes, you can only play what’s in front of you.

Players showing a lot of heart and commitment is something us supporters love to see and that’s what they have shown in abundance in those two games.

I have also said a positive crowd can only help the players. The atmosphere has been very impressive in the last two matches.

I have been critical of some of our supporters recently with some of the negative stuff some have sung or shouted out but both Carrow Road and Vicarage Road were rocking with our support for the lads.

Whether you are a fan of the drum which has appeared at the Charlton and Watford games, or not, you can’t deny it’s added to the atmosphere. Apart from some of the sarcastic chanting at the Charlton game, it’s been all positive support. I love it.

The support has definitely arrived at the same time Adam Idah and Josh Sargent have started doing their bit on the pitch.

Just a few weeks ago both Idah and Sargent were being questioned by some but in just a fortnight some of those supporters maybe have had a change of attitude towards them.

Their goals have been a just reward for their hard work. Long may it continue.

With no Norwich City today I might just have to keep thinking about Josh Sergeant and scorpions to get me through the day.

NCFC EXTRA: Live Q&A with City legend Chris Sutton