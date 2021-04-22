Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Former City boss to leave post at the end of the season

Connor Southwell

Published: 4:07 PM April 22, 2021   
Grant lasted only a year as City boss. Picture: Jed Wee/Sportsbeat Images

Peter Grant, pictured during his spell as Norwich boss, is set to leave Alloa Athletic. - Credit: Jed Wee/Sportsbeat Images

Former Norwich City boss Peter Grant is to leave his post as manager of Scottish Championship side Alloa Athletic at the end of the season. 

Grant will depart at the end of his current contract after the Wasps were relegated from the second tier, ending a three stay at that level of football. 

The 55-year-old had been linked with a move back to Celtic to potentially join Eddie Howe's backroom staff should he become the next boss at Parkhead. Grant used to coach him whilst assistant manager at Bournemouth nearly 20 years ago. 

Grant spent less than a year in charge of the Canaries, replacing Nigel Worthington in the dug-out at Carrow Road. 

The Scot described himself as a 'glutton for punishment' whilst boss at Norwich and was warned of the struggles he would face in charge of the Canaries by Sir Alex Ferguson. He eventually resigned as City manager after a 1-0 defeat to QPR.

Since leaving City, he has spent time at West Brom, Celtic, Nottingham Forest, Birmingham City, Aston Villa and the Scotland national team. 

Alloa provided Grant's first step back in management since resigning as City boss in 2007. He was appointed in 2019 and was joined by former Canaries youth player and son Ray, who has featured regularly in midfield for the Wasps this season.

Grant's announced departure at the Indodrill Stadium comes less than a week after their relegation was confirmed with a 2-1 defeat to Raith Rovers. The former City boss was praised for his 'commitment and professionalism'. 

“The commitment and professionalism that Peter has brought to Alloa has been a credit to him, we could not have asked for more," Alloa chairman Mike Mulraney told the club's official website.

Obviously results this season have been disappointing, however it is with sadness we see Peter leave the club. I do however respect his decision and wish him the very best in all his future endeavours”.

