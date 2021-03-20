Video

Published: 10:20 AM March 20, 2021 Updated: 10:27 AM March 20, 2021

Whether Norwich City can go on to secure Premier League stability or not, the way the Canaries go about their business as a self-funding club has earned the respect of Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

The outspoken Irishman praised City's model in the latest episode of his 'Hard Truth: Inside the Football Industry' podcast, with Championship leaders Norwich 13 points clear of third place with nine games remaining.

That's ahead of this weekend's action, with Daniel Farke's team searching for a 10th consecutive victory when they take on mid-table Blackburn on Saturday afternoon.

"They manage their finances superbly," said MacAnthony. "Stuart Webber does a great job there, the sporting director, he runs everything for Delia and her husband, that own Norwich.

"They don't have billionaire owners, they don't even have millionaire owners who want to be putting 20 or 30 million into the club every year - and that's fair enough. They're British owned, I respect that, I love that.

"They have a policy similar to our own, they believe in youth, they have a loans manager (Neil Adams) who looks after all of their young players going out on loan, they're very, very well run."

The Canaries have drawn praise from all quarters as their recent form has propelled them to 82 points already, so that only a total implosion in form would deny them an immediate top-flight return.

Also going on to talk about the example of West Brom finding success as a 'yo-yo' club previously, with four promotions between 2002 and 2010 ahead of eight consecutive campaigns in the top tier, MacAnthony hopes City have learned from their miserable 2019-20 relegation.

"They like their manager, they have a certain style they play to, they're very attractive on the eye," he continued. "They were a bit naive, or their manager was, in thinking that style could be used in the Premier League.

"Maybe he'll need to adjust, learn from last time, don't make the same mistakes twice. Two or three years in a row in the Premier League can make a hell of a difference to a club like Norwich, it's a big club with a big fanbase.

"I respect the way they do business. They will go up and they will have a go at it, but if they come down, they will do the £40million in sales, like they did before, and they have young assets.

"So in the current day and age, with bad owners, bills not getting paid and clubs going into administration, I have the absolute utmost respect for how Norwich operate as a club - except for when they're trying to pinch my players!"