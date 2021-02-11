City's forgotten man doesn't see a future with the Canaries

Video

Published: 3:12 PM February 11, 2021 Updated: 4:03 PM February 11, 2021

Philip Heise has confessed to not seeing a future with Norwich City and is hopeful he can make his stay at Karlsruher a permanent one.

The 29-year-old made just one appearance for the Canaries since signing in January 2019 during their 1-0 League Cup defeat to Crawley Town last season. Heise has since spent time away from Norfolk on loan with Nuremberg and, now Karlsruher.

Heise has been a first-team regular since joining the Bundesliga Two club last summer. He has made 18 appearances at the Wildparkstadion, scoring once and assisting on three occasions. The left-back's contract with City expires in 2022, but he has revealed that he doesn't see a future at the club.

"I signed here for nine months, after which I have another year of my contract at Norwich. I no longer see a future for myself there.

"I moved out of my house in England. My wife lives with both sons in Dusseldorf. I didn't want to move them out of their surroundings again. Commuting is no problem."

Despite his limited game time and failure to break into Daniel Farke's first-team thoughts, Heise doesn't regret his move to Norwich, describing his time in Norfolk as a 'good experience'.

"The Germans can learn a lot from the English. This is not the England that you know from Ballermann (1997, German film). The people are extremely friendly. Even if it was only one cup appearance, it has made me more cosmopolitan. We don't need to talk about football there anyway, the motherland of the game - it doesn't get any better than this.

"Let's not ignore it: money doesn't matter in England," Heise told German outlet BNN.

"The physio department in Norwich alone: ​​I think they had devices there that the boys have never seen here. There were things there that you could probably only expect in German training grounds at Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund, they have them at second division and every Premier League club."

Heise's only competitive appearance for Norwich City arrived in their 1-0 defeat to League Two side Crawley Town in August 2019. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Heise accepts he didn't show enough on the pitch to warrant inclusion: "At the end of the day you have to work your way up. Whether everything is there or not. Football is decided on the pitch, and you are in control of whether it is enough or not. England is a dream for every footballer. "

Heise has a new lease of life since joining Karlschuer and revealed that he plans to open a coffee shop in Dusseldorf when he does decide to call time on his playing career. His coach Christian Eichner will be hoping that day isn't one that comes soon and has spoken glowingly about City's on-loan full-back.

"He has his great strengths with the ball beyond the centre line," said Eichner about Heise, "but we have to do things well defensively first and he has made great strides forward in that area of his game."