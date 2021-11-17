Billy Gilmour in action during Scotland's win over Denmark in Glasgow on Monday - Credit: PA

Former England striker Kevin Phillips believes Scotland star Billy Gilmour should end his Norwich City loan in January and join Premier League rivals Leeds United.

The 20-year-old Chelsea midfielder started four of the first five top-flight games for City this season but hasn’t come off the bench since a 3-1 home loss to Watford in mid-September.

Gilmour did play all of a 3-0 defeat to Liverpool in the League Cup at Carrow Road a few days later but since that appearance has only featured for his Scotland, starting four World Cup qualifiers.

He has started all six of the Scots’ six consecutive wins that have sealed a play-off place and after a 2-0 win over Group F winners Denmark in Glasgow, Scottish fans and pundits continue to be confused by his lack of action at Norwich.

The youngster returns to City with a new head coach to impress though, with Dean Smith replacing Daniel Farke after just five points from 11 matches.

Winning 2-1 at Brentford prior to the international break wasn’t enough to save Farke’s job but it did cut the gap to safety to five points.

Sunderland legend Phillips has no obvious connection to Gilmour, the Canaries, Leeds or Scottish football but that didn’t prevent Football Insider from asking the 48-year-old for his thoughts on the situation.

“He should go back out on loan to somewhere like Leeds,” he said. “Bielsa plays good football, they aren’t rooted to the bottom of the Premier League, and he will probably get more game time.

“Leeds play more of the type of football Gilmour is suited to, so it would be a great move for him.

“We’ve seen Bielsa get the best out of some youngsters and there’s no reason why he couldn’t do that with Gilmour.

Kevin Phillips in Premier League action for Southampton against Norwich in 2004 - Credit: Nick Butcher

“His next move has to be to go somewhere where he will play because we don’t want a young player completely disappearing.”

Leeds are six points better off than Norwich, in 15th place, having won 2-1 at Carrow Road at the end of last month. The Whites finished ninth last season following promotion.

