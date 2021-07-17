20 of the best photos as City beat Lynn in front of 1,600 fans

Gallery

Published: 11:29 AM July 17, 2021 Updated: 11:41 AM July 17, 2021

This young Canaries fan was happy to see Todd Cantwell in action at The Walks - Credit: Ian Burt

Pre-season is up and running, with Norwich City fans getting the first opportunity to watch their team live for seven months.

Ahead of Covid-19 restrictions ending on Monday a capacity of 1,600 spectators was allowed at The Walks as the Canaries kicked off pre-season with a 3-1 win over King's Lynn Town.

Other than four matches during the first half of last season when a maximum of 2,000 supporters were allowed inside Carrow Road, Daniel Farke's team have played the majority of the last 18 months behind closed doors.

Those lucky enough to get a ticket saw Kieran Dowell score a brace in the first half and Adam Idah make sure of the win with a late strike, set up by Todd Cantwell.

Kieran Dowell grabbed a first-half brace - Credit: Ian Burt

New signings Milot Rashica, Billy Gilmour and Angus Gunn were all in the starting line-up, with academy players including Jonathan Tomkinson and Rob Nizet involved during the second half.

On a warm and sunny evening in West Norfolk, the friendly proved a good workout for both teams and gave supporters hope of a return to football normality being just around the corner.

- You can take a look at some of the best images from photographer Ian Burt above and below

Fans enjoy the sunshine and the football at The Walks, as KIng's Lynn Town host Norwich City - Credit: Ian Burt

Daniel Farke on the touchline at The Walks - Credit: Ian Burt

Kieran Dowell opened the scoring for Norwich at King's Lynn with this low finish - Credit: Ian Burt

Billy Gilmour congratulates Kieran Dowell after City's opener at The Walks - Credit: Ian Burt

The 1,600 crowd at The Walks was dominated by Norwich fans - Credit: Ian Burt

Jordan Hugill in aerial action for Norwich against the Linnets - Credit: Ian Burt

Ethan Coleman tries to tackle City's Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour - Credit: Ian Burt

Jordan Hugill set up Kieran Dowell's second goal for Norwich - Credit: Ian Burt

Kieran Dowell turns to celebrate scoring his second at Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

Jordan Hugill congratulates Kieran Dowell after City went 2-0 up against the Linnets - Credit: Ian Burt

The Norwich players celebrate going 2-0 up at The Walks - Credit: Ian Burt

Michael Clunan tries to keep up with Norwich midfielder Lukas Rupp - Credit: Ian Burt

Todd Cantwell was introduced at half time - Credit: Ian Burt

Jordan Hugill on the attack for Norwich against Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

Chelsea and Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour on the charge for Norwich at The Walks - Credit: Ian Burt

Todd Cantwell was the star of the show for Norwich in the second half - Credit: Ian Burt

