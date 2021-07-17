Gallery
20 of the best photos as City beat Lynn in front of 1,600 fans
- Credit: Ian Burt
Pre-season is up and running, with Norwich City fans getting the first opportunity to watch their team live for seven months.
Ahead of Covid-19 restrictions ending on Monday a capacity of 1,600 spectators was allowed at The Walks as the Canaries kicked off pre-season with a 3-1 win over King's Lynn Town.
Other than four matches during the first half of last season when a maximum of 2,000 supporters were allowed inside Carrow Road, Daniel Farke's team have played the majority of the last 18 months behind closed doors.
Those lucky enough to get a ticket saw Kieran Dowell score a brace in the first half and Adam Idah make sure of the win with a late strike, set up by Todd Cantwell.
New signings Milot Rashica, Billy Gilmour and Angus Gunn were all in the starting line-up, with academy players including Jonathan Tomkinson and Rob Nizet involved during the second half.
On a warm and sunny evening in West Norfolk, the friendly proved a good workout for both teams and gave supporters hope of a return to football normality being just around the corner.
- You can take a look at some of the best images from photographer Ian Burt above and below
MORE: Watch highlights of City's 3-1 friendly win at King's Lynn
Most Read
- 1 Farke preaches Gilmour caution after Lynn win; Giannoulis injury
- 2 Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' 3-1 friendly win at King's Lynn Town
- 3 WINDOW WATCH: Latest City transfer news and views
- 4 NCFC RECAP: City start pre-season with a win at Lynn
- 5 STARTING XIs: Rashica and Gilmour start for City against Linnets
- 6 Ex-City ace Stiepi reveals 'long Covid' fears
- 7 Rashica sought advice from Xhaka and Shaqiri before City transfer
- 8 'I think they are a magnificent football club' - ex-City star
- 9 Canaries back to work with first pre-season friendly
- 10 City U23s midfielder on trial at Southend