Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Gallery

20 of the best photos as City beat Lynn in front of 1,600 fans

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 11:29 AM July 17, 2021    Updated: 11:41 AM July 17, 2021
Fans enjoy the sunshine and the football at The Walks, as KIng's Lynn Town host Norwich City Picture

This young Canaries fan was happy to see Todd Cantwell in action at The Walks - Credit: Ian Burt

Pre-season is up and running, with Norwich City fans getting the first opportunity to watch their team live for seven months.

Ahead of Covid-19 restrictions ending on Monday a capacity of 1,600 spectators was allowed at The Walks as the Canaries kicked off pre-season with a 3-1 win over King's Lynn Town.

Other than four matches during the first half of last season when a maximum of 2,000 supporters were allowed inside Carrow Road, Daniel Farke's team have played the majority of the last 18 months behind closed doors.

Those lucky enough to get a ticket saw Kieran Dowell score a brace in the first half and Adam Idah make sure of the win with a late strike, set up by Todd Cantwell.

Kieran Dowell grabbed a first half braceKing's Lynn Town v Norwich

Kieran Dowell grabbed a first-half brace - Credit: Ian Burt

New signings Milot Rashica, Billy Gilmour and Angus Gunn were all in the starting line-up, with academy players including Jonathan Tomkinson and Rob Nizet involved during the second half.

On a warm and sunny evening in West Norfolk, the friendly proved a good workout for both teams and gave supporters hope of a return to football normality being just around the corner.

- You can take a look at some of the best images from photographer Ian Burt above and below

Fans enjoy the sunshine and the football at The Walks, as KIng's Lynn Town host Norwich City Picture

Fans enjoy the sunshine and the football at The Walks, as KIng's Lynn Town host Norwich City - Credit: Ian Burt

Daniel Farke on the touchlineKing's Lynn Town v Norwich

Daniel Farke on the touchline at The Walks - Credit: Ian Burt

Kieran Dowell grabbed a first half brace King's Lynn Town v Norwich

Kieran Dowell opened the scoring for Norwich at King's Lynn with this low finish - Credit: Ian Burt

Kieran Dowell grabbed a first half braceKing's Lynn Town v Norwich

Billy Gilmour congratulates Kieran Dowell after City's opener at The Walks - Credit: Ian Burt

Norwich fans at The WalksKing's Lynn Town v Norwich

The 1,600 crowd at The Walks was dominated by Norwich fans - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town v Norwich

Jordan Hugill in aerial action for Norwich against the Linnets - Credit: Ian Burt

Ethan Coleman tackles Billy Gilmour

Ethan Coleman tries to tackle City's Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town v Norwich

Jordan Hugill set up Kieran Dowell's second goal for Norwich - Credit: Ian Burt

Kieran Dowell grabbed a first half braceKing's Lynn Town v Norwich

Kieran Dowell turns to celebrate scoring his second at Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

Kieran Dowell grabbed a first half braceKing's Lynn Town v Norwich

Jordan Hugill congratulates Kieran Dowell after City went 2-0 up against the Linnets - Credit: Ian Burt

Kieran Dowell grabbed a first half brace King's Lynn Town v Norwich

The Norwich players celebrate going 2-0 up at The Walks - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town v Norwich

Michael Clunan tries to keep up with Norwich midfielder Lukas Rupp - Credit: Ian Burt

Fans enjoy the sunshine and the football at The Walks, as KIng's Lynn Town host Norwich City Picture

Fans enjoy the sunshine and the football at The Walks, as KIng's Lynn Town host Norwich City - Credit: Ian Burt

Todd Cantwell was introduced at half timeKing's Lynn Town v Norwich

Todd Cantwell was introduced at half time - Credit: Ian Burt

Fans enjoy the sunshine and the football at The Walks, as KIng's Lynn Town host Norwich City Picture

Fans enjoy the sunshine and the football at The Walks, as KIng's Lynn Town host Norwich City - Credit: Ian Burt


King's Lynn Town v Norwich

Jordan Hugill on the attack for Norwich against Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

Billy GilmourKing's Lynn Town v Norwich

Chelsea and Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour on the charge for Norwich at The Walks - Credit: Ian Burt

Todd CantwellKing's Lynn Town v Norwich

Todd Cantwell was the star of the show for Norwich in the second half - Credit: Ian Burt

MORE: Watch highlights of City's 3-1 friendly win at King's Lynn

Most Read

  1. 1 Farke preaches Gilmour caution after Lynn win; Giannoulis injury
  2. 2 Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' 3-1 friendly win at King's Lynn Town
  3. 3 WINDOW WATCH: Latest City transfer news and views
  1. 4 NCFC RECAP: City start pre-season with a win at Lynn
  2. 5 STARTING XIs: Rashica and Gilmour start for City against Linnets
  3. 6 Ex-City ace Stiepi reveals 'long Covid' fears
  4. 7 Rashica sought advice from Xhaka and Shaqiri before City transfer
  5. 8 'I think they are a magnificent football club' - ex-City star
  6. 9 Canaries back to work with first pre-season friendly
  7. 10 City U23s midfielder on trial at Southend
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Summer signing Milot Rashica is raring to go for Norwich City

Video

City's patience paid off to land Rashica

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez (left) and Slovan Bratislava's Myenty Abena in action during t

Norwich City Transfer News | Video

Norwich City transfer rumours: Slovan Bratislava defender not a target

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Celtic’s Kristoffer Ajer celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Scottish

Video

Reports suggest Ajer close to Brentford move

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Former Norwich City loanee Xavi Quintilla wants another promotion party with new club, Leganes

Video

Xavi targets a City encore after Spanish move

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus