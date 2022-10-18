PICTURES: City fall to Luton at Carrow Road

Carlton Morris' strike consigned Norwich City to their third consecutive defeat, Luton Town leaving Carrow Road with all three points.

The Canaries struggled to create chances once again, with Gabriel Sara's long-distance strike the closest they came in a dull affair against the Bedfordshire side.

Kenny McLean's 66th minute red card compounded City's problems after his hand appeared to catch Tom Lockyer around the face with the pair tussling at a corner.

