Former City striker signs for non-league side

Published: 10:49 AM February 1, 2021 Updated: 10:50 AM February 1, 2021

Belgian striker Pierre Fonkeu scored on his return from injury for Norwich City U23s Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Archant

Former Norwich City forward Pierre Fonkeu has signed for National League Premier side Weymouth.

The 23-year-old came on as a substitute in the Terras’ 1-0 defeat to Notts County at the weekend.

Fonkeu started his career at Belgian side Club Brugge before signing for the Canaries in the summer of 2017 after a successful trial.

He scored three goals in 23 games for the Under-23s in his first season but his second campaign was interrupted by injury. Fonkeu went on to join Lens but was most recently at Grimsby on a short-term deal towards the end of last year.

Ian Holloway’s departure also led to Fonkeu following out the exit door but Weymouth, who play in the same division as King’s Lynn Town, have pounced.

Weymouth boss Brian Stock told the Dorset Echo: “I believe we’ve signed a hell of a player. He’s going to give us blistering pace – he’s very, very quick.

“He’s strong and either out wide or up front will offer another dimension to the way we want to attack.”