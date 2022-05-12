Pink Un+ - be part of our first live event in Norwich!

Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Published: 4:14 PM May 12, 2022
Updated: 4:26 PM May 12, 2022
The Pink Un+ team will be hosting our first live event - on May 24 in Norwich 

The Pink Un+ team will be hosting our first live event - on May 24 in Norwich

We're putting the Pink Un + on stage later this month, and we want you to join us. 

Our Norwich City correspondents Paddy Davitt and Connor Southwell will be joined by Canaries legend and Pink Un+ columnist Chris Sutton at Epic Studios in Norwich on May 24 for an evening of honest conversation, audience questions and plenty of laughs. 

It’s been a tough old season for all concerned with Norwich City – from the players and the management to the fans and the critical observers. 

Which is why we want to strike while the iron is hot. 

The stellar panel will be dissecting City’s Premier League season and confronting the key issues around a record sixth relegation head on.  

There will also be the opportunity to put your pressing questions to Messrs Sutton, Southwell and Davitt in an audience question and answer session – that’s a lot of quality on show! 

Nothing is out of bounds – and there’s bound to be plenty to discuss, from player recruitment, to the ‘self-financing’ model, to results and performances, the summer rebuild and what might happen next season... and plenty more. 

This is the perfect way to conclude an imperfect season - you will not want to miss it. 

We want you to join us. The evening will be FREE to subscribers to the Pink Un+ app, with non-subscribers charged £15. The kind people at Epic are opening their bar before and after the event.  

Doors open at 6pm, the event begins at 7pm and we anticipate a couple of hours of chat and questions … and time for a quick drink afterwards. 

Limited tickets are available, so secure your seat today to avoid disappointment. 

For all the details, go here

*Tickets must be booked in advance of the event to guarantee entry. No one will be admitted without a pre-booked ticket. There are a limited number of free tickets and these are available on a first come, first serve basis to Pink Un+ subscribers. Free tickets are limited to one per Pink Un+ subscriber. To claim your free ticket, enter the promo code from the article in the Pink Un+ app during the checkout process. We will be verifying Pink Un+ subscriber status upon entry.

