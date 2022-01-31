Pink Un+: The essential app for Norwich City supporters

Canaries fans celebrating the second goal against Everton at Carrow Road earlier this month - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Pink Un+ app is almost two months old, with exclusive content at every turn for the Norwich City fans joining our new subscription service, for just £1.99 a month.

City legend Chris Sutton joined our regular columnists as our headline signing of the January transfer window, joining Iwan Roberts, Chris Goreham, The Analyst and our Canaries correspondents as exclusive columnists.

SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to Pink Un+ for just £1.99 a month

Subscribers were also able to put their questions to Sutton in a live Q&A video session, as he discussed his career and the current City situation for over an hour.

Also available to those using Pink Un+, or those buying a copy of the Eastern Daily Press or Norwich Evening News newspapers, have been a series of exclusive interviews.

Former City defender Timm Klose, current Canaries loans manager Andrew Hughes and goalkeeper Aston Oxborough have all spoken at length about their NCFC ties, while we caught up with former Norwich academy hopeful Caleb Richards ahead of an FA Cup giant-killing as well.

Our regular interviews with Norwich boss Dean Smith and players including Max Aarons, Josh Sargent, Milot Rashica, Sam Byram and Adam Idah have all been available, as we keep you up-to-date with all the latest from with the Canaries camp.

We brought you Daniel Farke’s first words from Russia since arriving at Krasnodar, an assessment of the January hits and misses of Stuart Webber’s reign and regular analysis features from the latest City games – all for just £1.99 a month, or £19.99 for the year.

Our weekly Monday lunchtime Q&A with our City reporters, much of our matchday coverage and the new Monday Night Club podcast are all exclusive to Pink Un+ as well.

And that’s just some of what you’re getting, providing extensive insight and in-depth coverage of the main news lines which are still freely available on our traditional websites.

We’re still offering the first 30 days free as well, so click here for full details of how to download the app and activate your subscription.

Brandon Williams and Milot Rashica, right, applaud the Norwich City fans after the recent win over Everton at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

All you have to do is tap the app for all of the latest Norwich City news, opinions, interviews and analysis, as well as access to our video library and the Pink Un Podcast.

With City outside of the Premier League relegation zone with 16 games remaining, there are many twists and turns ahead – and you can keep up-to-date with everything on the Pink Un+ app.

Below are five of the most recent examples of exclusive content available to our subscribers. Click the links to explore further...