WATCH: Pink Un Live 3 celebrates Canaries' title triumph

Published: 6:30 PM May 9, 2021 Updated: 6:38 PM May 9, 2021

As a wonderful Norwich City season comes to an end, there is much to savour as Pink Un Live 3 becomes a promotion party this evening (kick-off 7pm).

Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News columnists and Canaries correspondents will unite to discuss their favourite moments of a surreal season without supporters.

BBC Radio Norfolk commentator Chris Goreham, photographer Paul Chesterton and Canaries fans Terri Westgate and David 'Spud' Thornhill are all on the bill.

It continues a night of celebration, which began with the release of a poem dedicated to absent Canaries fans, read by celebrity City supporter Stephen Fry.

That was ahead of the premiere of our documentary, entitled The Way Back, which takes a full look back on the title triumph with Canaries personalities including Onel Hernandez, Chris Sutton, Ed Balls and Simon Thomas.

The evening is supporting the Jeff Astle Foundation, a charity that works to raise awareness of brain injury in all forms of sport and to offer much-needed support to those affected.

Chris Sutton's father, Mike, passed away in December at the age of 76 after a battle with dementia. Mr Sutton also played for the Canaries and Chris has campaigned for football to provide better care for retired players.

Canaries legends including Duncan Forbes and Martin Peters have also passed away in recent years after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

If you would like to make a donation to the Jeff Astle Foundation, click here.

