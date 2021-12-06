Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Pink Un+ app ....preserving quality Norwich City coverage

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 6:30 AM December 6, 2021
New Norwich City head coach, Dean Smith, at the press conference at Carrow Road, with Stuart Webber,

All bases covered - Paddy Davitt and David Freezer at Dean Smith's first press conference as Norwich City boss - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

So, we’re doing an app – Pink Un+, to be exact.  

Why? Well, to pay for the quality we bring you. 

So, what’s the quality? Ah, thought you’d ask that question.... so here’s a little bit of what we do...  


Connor Southwell takes national radio 'experts' to task

Connor Southwell takes national radio 'experts' to task - Credit: Archant

It wasn’t so long that a certain radio station’s ‘experts’ were getting it all wrong about Norwich City. They used their platform to spread the word that, well, City weren’t bothered about staying in the Premier League, so long as they could bank the cash that promotion brings.  

It ruffled the feathers of many, so Connor put the world to rights.   

“Let’s be frank, there is plenty to criticise Norwich for from a playing perspective at present. They have shipped too many goals and are struggling to achieve an equilibrium between defence and attack. We could go on.    

“But in a business where the vast majority of clubs are losing money, some even to the tune of hundreds of thousands every month, how can the Canaries’ model possibly be the one getting battered?”   

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich City transfer rumours: Idah out, Hugill back in for Canaries?
  2. 2 NCFC LIVE: City kickstart busy festive period at Spurs
  3. 3 Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' 3-0 Tottenham defeat
  1. 4 Smith sets City squad extra homework
  2. 5 'Time to come to the party' - Toothless City need to up the ante for Smith
  3. 6 STARTING XIs: Live reaction to Tottenham v City team news
  4. 7 TOTTENHAM 3 CANARIES 0 - Key moments, ratings and stats
  5. 8 Rashica absence and other decisions facing Dean Smith ahead of Spurs
  6. 9 Smith weighs up City options after Rashica setback
  7. 10 Robin Sainty: City mindset changing - on and off the pitch

Nail, head, hammer.    

   

David Freezer's in-depth story of Dean Smith's recruitment

David Freezer's in-depth story of Dean Smith's recruitment - Credit: Archant

All wasn’t well in the Canary nation and Daniel Farke was sacked, replaced by Dean Smith. It was a fairly frantic and action-packed fortnight, when the Pink Un covered every base... including David Freezer’s column headlined ‘How Norwich City’s pursuit of Dean Smith unfolded’ - a tale of international intrigue NOT featuring Frank Lampard! It was a fascinating and well-researched look at the new manager’s move to Carrow Road. Brilliantly told.  

  

Paddy's Pointers - essential post-match reading

Paddy's Pointers - essential post-match reading - Credit: Archant

Paddy Davitt has been on the City beat for a number of years now and has a huge loyal following of fans.   

And why not? Especially when he delivers some classics, like Paddy Pointers and player ratings after a match and brings his own inimitable style to his weekly column. Want a taste? How about this classic after Dean Smith’s first game in charge?   

“No grand gestures, no massive outpouring of emotion. Smith, and his wily assistant Craig Shakespeare, know the circuit and the pitfalls.    

“Yet they have set a high bar after 90 minutes, two training sessions and a whirlwind few days when Smith swapped the Big Apple for the bottom of the barrel.”   

The master storyteller at work – and that’s why we want to ensure that the quality of the Pink Un team is ensured, by creating the Pink Un+ app.  

Quality costs – not an awful lot, it has to be said.  

But we want to be frank and honest with you – and these are just a few examples of what you get for your buck. It’s good - and there’s lots more where that came from. 

Subscribe to the new Pink Un+ app here.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Norwich City's on loan midfielder Mathias Normann will miss another Premier League game at Tottenham due to his pelvic issue

Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City | Video

Waiting game on Normann

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Teemu Pukki has been in the goals for Dean Smith at Norwich City

Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City | Video

Smith's surprise at prolific Pukki

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Fan of the Season Lily poses for a photo with her trophy with Timm Klose of Norwich and the partner

Outpouring of love for lifelong Canaries fan Lil as she battles illness

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Ben Gibson of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by

Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City | Opinion

David Freezer: The real test of City's defensive improvement

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon