Pink Un+ app ....preserving quality Norwich City coverage

All bases covered - Paddy Davitt and David Freezer at Dean Smith's first press conference as Norwich City boss - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

So, we’re doing an app – Pink Un+, to be exact.

Why? Well, to pay for the quality we bring you.

So, what’s the quality? Ah, thought you’d ask that question.... so here’s a little bit of what we do...





Connor Southwell takes national radio 'experts' to task - Credit: Archant

It wasn’t so long that a certain radio station’s ‘experts’ were getting it all wrong about Norwich City. They used their platform to spread the word that, well, City weren’t bothered about staying in the Premier League, so long as they could bank the cash that promotion brings.

It ruffled the feathers of many, so Connor put the world to rights.

“Let’s be frank, there is plenty to criticise Norwich for from a playing perspective at present. They have shipped too many goals and are struggling to achieve an equilibrium between defence and attack. We could go on.

“But in a business where the vast majority of clubs are losing money, some even to the tune of hundreds of thousands every month, how can the Canaries’ model possibly be the one getting battered?”

Nail, head, hammer.

David Freezer's in-depth story of Dean Smith's recruitment - Credit: Archant

All wasn’t well in the Canary nation and Daniel Farke was sacked, replaced by Dean Smith. It was a fairly frantic and action-packed fortnight, when the Pink Un covered every base... including David Freezer’s column headlined ‘How Norwich City’s pursuit of Dean Smith unfolded’ - a tale of international intrigue NOT featuring Frank Lampard! It was a fascinating and well-researched look at the new manager’s move to Carrow Road. Brilliantly told.

Paddy's Pointers - essential post-match reading - Credit: Archant

Paddy Davitt has been on the City beat for a number of years now and has a huge loyal following of fans.

And why not? Especially when he delivers some classics, like Paddy Pointers and player ratings after a match and brings his own inimitable style to his weekly column. Want a taste? How about this classic after Dean Smith’s first game in charge?

“No grand gestures, no massive outpouring of emotion. Smith, and his wily assistant Craig Shakespeare, know the circuit and the pitfalls.

“Yet they have set a high bar after 90 minutes, two training sessions and a whirlwind few days when Smith swapped the Big Apple for the bottom of the barrel.”

The master storyteller at work – and that’s why we want to ensure that the quality of the Pink Un team is ensured, by creating the Pink Un+ app.

Quality costs – not an awful lot, it has to be said.

But we want to be frank and honest with you – and these are just a few examples of what you get for your buck. It’s good - and there’s lots more where that came from.

Subscribe to the new Pink Un+ app here.