Introducing.... the must-have Pink Un+ app

As a new era begins at Norwich City, the most famous name in Canaries coverage is having a bit of a makeover.

Our team of Canaries correspondents have been preparing for the launch this week of the Pink Un+ app.

We live in a world that changes quicker than it ever has done, and journalism is no exception – we, too, need to change and evolve.

To meet the standards of the 21st century, we’ve been working hard on a new way to bring City supporters all the latest analysis and views on their team.

Breaking news and match coverage will continue to be offered on the Pink Un, EDP and Evening News websites, but our new app will feature exclusive features, opinions and videos, as we offer our content in a sleek new package.

Whether it’s Paddy’s Pointers, your Six Things wrap of the weekend, opinion columns from Iwan Roberts and Chris Goreham, or analysis from our reporters Paddy Davitt, David Freezer and Connor Southwell, you’ll have new NCFC content to enjoy every day. Plus...

EXCLUSIVE newsletter every day

EXCLUSIVE push notifications to your mobile of breaking news so you are the first to know what’s happening

EXCLUSIVE podcasts

EXCLUSIVE invite to Paddy’s Sunday breakfast

With minimal advertising and speedy loading times, Pink Un+ will offer all of the top content that Norwich City fans demand and much more.

Subscribers will be kept up to date as our reporters work to bring you as close to the action as possible, giving you behind-the-scenes glimpses of the Premier League challenge and insight into the big decisions in the corridors of power at Carrow Road.

The app is going to cost £1.99 a month, with the first two months free. We’re on trial, if you like, and if you like it, we hope you will sign on the dotted line.

Let’s not try and sugar coat the cost side of it.

