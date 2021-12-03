Pink Un+ launch competition: Sign up to our new app for your chance to win an incredible bunch of prizes

Win

Ever wanted to get close up to our brilliant Norwich City players past and present, be wined and dined in the club lounge or get behind the wheel of the elite cars of the club’s main sponsors Lotus? Well now you can do all three. Plus win a Norwich City football shirt signed by the first team.

To celebrate the launch of our new Pink Un+ football app we have lined up this money-can’t-buy super-bundle of prizes.

Your matchday experience will never be the same again with our celebration luxury hospitality package at Carrow Road. Enjoy a pre-match three-course meal in Delia’s and two match tickets - executive seating behind glass in the Top of the Terrace and access to the post-match lounge and official virtual interview with a member of the first team.

Choose another day to enjoy the ultimate dine & stay experience! Consisting of dinner for two in Delia’s Restaurant (Three-course meal followed by coffee and something sweet), a signed Delia cookery book, a glass of champagne and nibbles on arrival, and wine pairing with each course. And also enjoy a pitch-view room at the Holiday Inn Norwich City (upgrade subject to availability) - just 200m from the restaurant. A full breakfast at the Holiday Inn, use of the facilities at Riverside Leisure Centre during your stay and free parking for one night.

And have you ever wondered what it was like to drive an elite car? We are giving the lucky winner the chance to take a ride with City’s primary shirt sponsor for a Lotus experience day! With expert instruction, you’ll head out for three miles of driving in two iconic classic Lotus vehicles. Take the wheel of a Lotus Cortina, the famous 60s collaboration between Lotus and Ford, before feeling the rush of the Lotus’s lightweight two-seater, the Lotus Seven.

And we are also giving away a 2020-21 NCFC football shirt signed by the first team! Wow!

For a chance to win this incredible bundle download our new app, start your two-month free trial and enter via the homepage of your Pink Un+ app -

at www.pinkun.com/pinkunplus-the-pinkun-app