Pink Un+ - the wordsmiths behind our Norwich City coverage

PADDY DAVITT

"I lead the coverage of the Canaries across all our platforms.

I follow the club home and away. The first City manager I dealt with was Paul Lambert - a perfect grounding to prepare for the highs and lows of dealing with the quest for three points every weekend!

Every big game Norwich have played since 2011, I will have been there reporting from inside the tent for our Pink Un audiences in print, online and on social.

Prior to that I followed the fortunes of King's Lynn, from promotion to extinction and the long march back through the non league pyramid."

DAVID FREEZER

"Born in Norwich and raised in north Norfolk, I've followed Norwich City since going to my first Carrow Road game as a seven-year-old, an ‘unforgettable’ goalless Premier League draw with Swindon in 1993.

"I delivered the Eastern Daily Press and North Norfolk News as a paper boy and would always turn to the back pages first. During my three years of studying sports journalism at Staffordshire University, I returned for several stints of work experience at the EDP and launched the earliest incarnation of the Pink Un Podcast.

"My break into the industry came at the Scunthorpe Telegraph, cutting my teeth as a trainee by covering rugby union, speedway and Scunthorpe United’s rise to the Championship before returning to Norfolk in 2010.

"After three years as a trainee news reporter for the EDP and Evening News, I moved back into sport in 2013 and gradually became more involved in our Canaries coverage, progressing to covering every City game from the start of the 2017-18 season."

CONNOR SOUTHWELL

“Norwich City has been a part of my family for generations. My great grandad was responsible for changing the scoreboard at the River End long before they were digitised. My grandad had a long stint as the club’s famous mascot Captain Canary. Several of my family members can be spotted around Carrow Road every other Saturday.

“That bond with yellow and green was something that has been with me from an early age. It had to be Norwich. From pretending to replicate Darren Huckerby’s dribbling skills in my back garden as a youngster to becoming a season ticket holder aged nine during the second half of their League One campaign, I caught the Norwich City bug big time.

“My seat was in the final block on the left side of the River End towards the City Stand. From that seat I watched Norwich gain promotion, suffer relegation and have seen some famous goals along the way.

“I became part of the Pink Un team back in September 2019 aged just 19 and my first game was that 3-2 win over Manchester City – some start, hey?

“Ever since, I have been living the dream doing a job that I love. I have already covered a promotion and a relegation, which feels pretty apt given City’s existence.“





