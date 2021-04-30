Why we will join the social media boycott

Published: 6:00 AM April 30, 2021

At 3pm today, our social media accounts will go quiet.

From Twitter to Facebook to Instagram, our pages will be inactive until 11.59pm on Monday.

And our sports writers will stay off their personal social media for the same period of time.

It is because we support the call by football’s authorities to try and bring an end to online racist abuse.

The racial abuse of footballers has been around far too long and in recent weeks has escalated to the extent that the sport’s authorities decided enough was enough.

The social media owners are not prepared to take appropriate action, so the footballing world has had to step in. Their call to arms over this weekend has spread throughout the game – because abuse is not restricted to high-profile players, it affects everyone.

We all now it is time for the social media companies to crack down on ALL those users who take advantage of their platforms to dish out abuse of any kind. Condemnation of racial abuse leads the way, but every example of abuse needs to be stamped out.

It’s a tough nut to crack, but if no action is taken, then nothing will happen.

This is drastic action too – more than three days of ‘silence’.

Norwich City have asked supporters to join with them in taking action – this at a time when they could win the Championship title.

Social media would be swamped by City fans congratulating their team, showing their emotions, partaking of the joy in difficult times.

And let’s be frank about it, we, as a media business, use social media to guide people towards our coverage of Norwich City. That will not happen this weekend. This is a team effort. And we feel we are part of that team, along with the fans, the football club, and its players and staff.

The world will not end this weekend, Norwich City will still be looking for the grand finale to a grand season when they play Reading on Saturday afternoon.

And we’re still open for business – pinkun.com, edp24.co.uk and eveningnews24.co.uk will all be bringing you up-to-date news from Carrow Road, the best analysis, reaction and comment on what could be an historic day for the club.

Here’s to success – on all fronts.



