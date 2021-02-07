PODCAST: How do Norwich City solve their attacking problems?

Published: 1:40 PM February 7, 2021

Norwich City's defeat against Swansea is their fourth consecutive game without a goal and our Canaries correspondents have been discussing how they rectify their dip in form in the latest edition of the Pink Un Podcast.

It was dubbed as a big week for City in their push for a return to the Premier League, but underwhelming draws with Middlesbrough and Millwall combined with a deflating loss to promotion rivals Swansea has seen some doubt creep into supporter's minds.

More concerning is their attacking output. Daniel Farke delivered an epic 12-minute response to those questioning the quality of his side, but with only three shots on target in three matches, supporters remain worried.

Norwich will be boosted by the return of creator in chief Emi Buendia for their clash with Stoke at Carrow Road next Saturday, a pivotal game in turning their form around.

Farke's side could kick-off their match against the Potters in second position if Brentford avoid defeat to Reading in midweek.

- Listen to the latest episode of the Pink Un podcast above or via your favoured provider