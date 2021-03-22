What a silly Savage! Pink Un puts pundit right over his views on Canaries

Published: 9:19 AM March 22, 2021

Robbie Savage - not thrilled at the idea of Norwich being in the Premier League - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

The Pink Un’s very own Connor Southwell took former Premier League player turned pundit Robbie Savage to task over his accusation Norwich City “didn’t have a go” in the top-flight the last time they were there.

In a debate last weekend, Savage conveyed his indifference at the prospect of the Canaries once again winning promotion to the Premier League.

"If Norwich played Brighton in my back garden I would close my curtains!"



What a Silly Savage 👀@RobbieSavage8 has caused quite the stir in Norfolk with his criticism of #NCFC...



Cue @chris_sutton73 winding him up even more 😂 #BBC606 pic.twitter.com/x9yfGeeowR — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) March 21, 2021

Connor wrote a piece in response, arguing it was good for the top flight to see a club like Norwich achieve success given they operate on a financial model that won’t put the long term health of the Canaries at risk.

Former Norwich City striker Chris Sutton invited Connor on to the BBC 606 show alongside Savage to argue his points.

Connor Southwell is the new Norwich City reporter. Picture: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

Connor laid out how the club’s experiences in the recent past have shaped how sporting director Stuart Webber has led the club. It is well documented how the sale of James Maddison to Leicester for more than £20m helped fill a financial blackhole created largely by the 2017 January gamble of signing Steven Naismith and Timm Klose, under the previous regime... or when Norwich ‘had a go’ as Savage might point out.

Connor argued how despite City’s relegation last season, the club have acted prudently, looking at the bigger picture and investing the Premier League millions into upgrading their training ground and improving the academy. Not to mention absorbing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Savage accepted Connor’s points and spoke about his respect for the job Webber has done and the club’s ethos of looking to its academy as its first port of call in the acquisition of players for the first team.

However, Savage, rather bizarrely, tried to hold up Sheffield United as an example of a club ‘having a go’ after the Blades finished ninth in the Premier League as Norwich were relegated.

The fact Sheffield United are about to drop down once again as City go back up appears lost on Savage.

However, Savage did concede that Connor had made some excellent points, before resorting to the fact he doesn’t particularly care for Norwich because “it’s miles away from my house”.

“If I get my games (next season) and I’ve got to go and watch Norwich, it’s miles from my house,” said Savage. “I would never look forward to a Norwich game.

“I agree with what Connor says. I do take my hat off to clubs like Norwich.

“No, I’m not apologising to Connor! I think Connor has made some valid points but if I’ve got Norwich v Brighton I would rather shut my curtains if it was in my back garden – I wouldn’t watch it.”

The feeling is probably mutual for many Norwich fans when it comes to watching Savage...

Chris Sutton rather succinctly summed it up when he said: “Thanks Connor – he’s absolutely battered you there Rob.”