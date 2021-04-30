Published: 3:51 PM April 30, 2021 Updated: 3:59 PM April 30, 2021

Matthew Dennis has scored four goals in four games for Norwich City U23s - Credit: Ian Burt

It's four goals in four games for Matthew Dennis now but Norwich City Under-23s were pegged back by a late leveller from West Brom at Colney on Friday afternoon.

City's youngsters had goalkeeper Daniel Barden, who made four appearances for the first team earlier this season, in their starting XI, as they played their final home game of the Premier League Two season.

The Baggies took an early lead at the Lotus Training Centre but former Arsenal midfielder Dennis equalised from the penalty spot in the 21st minute, after being tripped in the box.

Matthew Dennis from the penalty spot ⚽️👏 pic.twitter.com/mVRJS6UwAU — Norwich City Academy (@NorwichCityAcad) April 30, 2021

Within three minutes the 19-year-old had claimed the lead, being played through on goal by winger Tony Springett and beating the keeper with his finish.

The visitors piled on the pressure after the break, hitting the post, but Dennis went close to sealing the win only to be denied by a good save. Barden made a brilliant double save but West Brom headed an equaliser in the 86th minute.

The 2-2 draw leaves the Baggies bottom of Division Two but with a game in hand on Norwich, who are two places and three points above them in the table. City's final game of the PL2 season is away to West Brom on Monday, May 10.

CITY U23s: Barden; Vaughan (Thomas 38), Warner, Tomkinson (C), Nizet; Dronfield, McAlear; Springett, Dennis (Khumbeni 90+5), Giurgi (Stewart 73); Dickson-Peters. Unused subs: Rose (GK), Earley