Published: 6:00 AM February 26, 2021

Marco Stiepermann is due to continue his recovery from illness this afternoon, with the midfielder set for another runout with Norwich City's under-23s as they take on Middlesbrough.

The 30-year-old gave way to an energy-sapping virus in mid-December, which had been causing him problems with balance, with what was thought to be the aftereffects of an ear infection initially then diagnosed as the Epstein-Barr virus.

Stiepermann has been working his way back towards full fitness this month and played 64 minutes as City's youngsters were beaten 2-0 by Leeds at the Lotus Training Centre last Friday, with Josh Martin and Bali Mumba among the players in action.

“For Marco, it was good, he handled the load quite well, nearly 70 minutes of the under-23 game," head coach Daniel Farke explained.

“Of course he was a bit exhausted, he was out for two-and-a-half months and we decided to give him another week with the under-23s because with our schedule we are hardly working with a proper group on the training pitch at the moment, it’s just more between recovery sessions and also preparing with tactical sessions for the next game.

“He needs a bit more load so with him it’s to give him a normal week with the under-23s and really proper training sessions with them and also to let him play in the game on Friday, to have a really proper week and then to return to our first team squad a bit more prepared, but it also looks quite good with him.”

USA international striker Sebastian Soto is also set to return after missing the defeat to Leeds with a minor issue, as David Wright's take on Boro in Premier League Two in a 2pm kick-off at Heritage Park, the home of Northern League side Bishop Auckland.

Soto has made three appearances since returning from a successful loan spell in the Dutch second tier with Telstar and will be looking to help end a run of eight games without a win in Division Two.

Farke added: “With Sebastian, he had some muscle problems and was out for a few days but right now is back with training with the under-23s and then I think he will also be in the mix for the game on Friday."