Match Report

Christos Tzolis was in under-23s action again as Norwich City's youngsters fought back to beat Division Two champions Fulham 2-1 in Premier League Two, thanks to a Tony Springett brace.

It was a first home PL2 defeat of the season for the Cottagers, who have already sealed the title, but the hosts had claimed the lead in the 37th minute after early resistance from City keeper Dylan Berry on Friday night.

Just three minutes later though and Greece international Tzolis set up Springett for the equaliser, receiving a long pass from Liam Gibbs and switching the ball to the right, where Springett was able to beat the Fulham keeper at his near post.

Tzolis also set up Saxon Earley for a chance that was saved and fired wide himself as the young Canaries pushed for a winner.

It was substitute Flynn Clarke - whose form has earned an Ireland U20s call-up - who provided the spark though, picking out Springett in the box to poke past the keeper in the 75th minute.

Tzolis hasn't featured for the first team since January and head coach Dean Smith has spoken recently of the need to rebuild his confidence after his move from PAOK - worth an initial £9million - has so far proved underwhelming.

The 20-year-old winger has completed 90 minutes twice for the U23s in recent weeks now, also playing in a 2-0 defeat away to Aston Villa.

Alan Neilson's squad return to action at Birmingham City on Monday, March 21, at St Andrew's Stadium (7pm).

The U23s are second in Division Two but are likely to need more wins from their final five games to secure a play-off place.

City U23s (4-3-3): Berry; Giurgi, Tomkinson (C), Warner, Stewart (Shipley 66); Gibbs, Khumbeni (Clarke 66), Earley (Matos 90+2); Springett, Kamara, Tzolis. Unused subs: Rose (GK), Hills